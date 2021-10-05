HidrateSpark Launches HidrateSpark TAP, the Most Affordable Smart Water Bottle Yet with Tap-to-Track Technology that Helps Keep You Properly Hydrated All Day Long

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inventor of smart water bottles, HidrateSpark , is bringing its innovative technology to the mass market with its most affordable smart water bottle yet, HidrateSpark TAP . Starting at just $19.99, HidateSpark TAP is available in both Tritan™ plastic and insulated stainless steel.

HidrateSpark Launches HidrateSpark TAP, the Most Affordable Smart Water Bottle Yet with Tap-to-Track Technology

HidrateSpark TAP is the company's newest smart water bottle collection and the first patent-pending Tap-to-Track technology that allows you to simply tap your bottle to your phone to track how much water you drink every day. This next-generation collection is the latest innovation from HidrateSpark. Designed to help people live healthier through proper hydration, HidrateSpark gives customers easy hydration tracking, daily goal setting, glowing reminders, and notifications to improve overall health and wellness.

"The mass-market beverageware industry has been void of innovation for the last decade until now," said Coleman Iverson, Co-CEO of HidrateSpark. "Today, we are excited to announce the HidrateSpark TAP smart water bottle collection starting at $19.99 that is set to disrupt and penetrate the industry. 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated, and proper hydration is critical to overall health and wellness. We pioneered the smart water bottle and HidrateSpark App to empower people to drink more water and live a healthier life through hydration."

HidrateSpark's TAP bottle glows hourly with reminders when it's time to drink. Glows are customizable with a range of seven preset colors that light up every hour for 12 hours, keeping you on track and helping build long-lasting hydration habits. Partnered with our free HidrateSpark App, customers can track their water intake, connect with friends, compete in challenges, earn trophies, and so much more.

HidrateSpark TAP 24 oz Tritan™ plastic is $19.99 and the 32 oz Tritan™ plastic is $21.99. Both provide a lightweight, shatter, and odor-resistant construction. The HidrateSpark TAP 20 oz stainless steel option is $29.99. The double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel version is designed to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and prevent condensation. All bottles offer the choice of either the signature leak-proof Chug or Straw lid options. HidrateSpark TAP bottles are available for pre-sale today at hidratespark.com . The HidrateSpark App is available as a free download on the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Since launching in 2014, HidrateSpark customers have saved the planet from 100 million plastic water bottles. Every single day HidrateSpark customers use their bottles, they join the company in its mission to reduce plastic waste and protect our environment and our oceans from plastic pollution.

To join HidrateSpark's community of wellness-minded individuals and experience life fully hydrated, find HidrateSpark at www.hidratespark.com or on social @HidrateSpark.

Contact:

Bri Rios

3035190883

[email protected]

SOURCE HidrateSpark

Related Links

https://hidratespark.com/

