HidrateSpark Launches Wave -- Sugar-Free, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Zero Calorie Electrolyte Supplements in Three Flavors: Lemon, Strawberry and Pink Lemonade

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HidrateSpark , a pioneer in monitoring daily hydration and wellness habits, introduced Wave today, a full range of sugar-free and zero calorie electrolyte supplement powders designed to maintain hydration throughout a healthy lifestyle. With a blend of six key electrolytes, vitamins and minerals, Wave is available in three refreshing flavors. Wave is the perfect companion to HidrateSpark's smart water bottles to boost healthy hydration habits and help keep consumers daily hydration goals on track. The product is made in the USA and shipped in a recyclable container that comes with a free reusable travel canister on first purchase -- both designed to help save the planet from plastic waste.

Made with clean premium ingredients including pink himilayan sea salt, Wave's blend of electrolytes includes sodium potassium, calcium, phosphorus, chloride, magnesium as well as bonus vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin B12 and zinc. Flavors include lemon, strawberry and pink lemonade.

"For years, our customers have repeatedly asked us to offer healthy and flavorful supplements to add to their HidrateSpark water bottles and after much research and development, we are very excited to introduce Wave by HidrateSpark," said Coleman Iverson, Co-CEO of HidrateSpark. "It was critically important to not only develop a great tasting supplement but also a product that is a healthier alternative to what's on the market today and one that is also sustainable and produces less packaging waste than the alternatives."

Wave's smaller recyclable containers and free reusable travel canister allows for less plastic waste than single use plastic bottled sports drinks and other non-recyclable individually packaged electrolyte powders. Wave's reusable travel canister, free with first purchase, holds up to two servings and fits on your keychain. It is made from aluminum, which is also recyclable.

Each Wave electrolyte powder container contains 32 servings with an MSRP of $37.49. HidrateSpark will also offer Wave at a discounted monthly subscription member price of $29.99. Customers can purchase additional travel canisters at $4.99 each. Wave is available for purchase online at www.hidratespark.com/products/wave-flavored-electrolyte-powder.

Stay tuned for new product innovations coming soon to the Wave by HidrateSpark supplement line. To join HidrateSpark's community of wellness-minded individuals, find HidrateSpark at www.hidratespark.com or on social @HidrateSpark.

