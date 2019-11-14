HidrateSpark, the World's Smartest Water Bottle, Keeps You Healthy with New Color and Glow Combinations in Yellow, Black and White

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidrate, a pioneer in monitoring daily health and wellness habits, is giving fans an opportunity to purchase three brand-new colors of the HidrateSpark 3. Exclusive color and glow combinations will be available today on Apple.com and in Apple Stores nationwide.

HidrateSpark 3 Exclusive Apple Color Combinations. Syncs with your Apple Watch and the Free Hidrate App. HidrateSpark 3 in Black with a Red Glow. Syncs with your Apple Watch and the Free Hidrate App.

Hidrate uses its patented technology to help people tap into their water consumption with its one-of-a-kind water bottle that syncs with your Apple Watch and the free Hidrate app. The company's proprietary hydration equation calculates a personalized goal, dynamically adjusted throughout the day, based on biometrics and physiology data from Apple Watch and in the Health app.

"The HidrateSpark 3 combines the power of technology and innovation with the need for daily hydration to improve overall health and wellness," said Coleman Iverson, Co-CEO of Hidrate. "With the help of HidrateSpark, we know many chronic health issues can be managed better and we are continuing to work on advancing our technology and product innovation."

The water bottle features a glow, reminding users to drink. Paired via Bluetooth® with the Hidrate app, it tracks every sip and regulates just how much users consume throughout the day.

Water comprises up to 70% of the body. Studies show that 75% of Americans are dehydrated and a simple 1% loss of the body's water content can negatively affect cognitive mood and ability. Not only does dehydration affect mental performance, it also has an impact on weight management, heart and kidney health, as well as blood pressure and blood glucose levels.

HidrateSpark's announcement coincides with Diabetes Awareness Month. Proper hydration, along with creating healthy habits, such as substituting water for sugary drinks, can lead to improved health.

Users can activate the Hidrate app push notifications to alert them when they are falling behind. Users can also invite a coach, health care provider, friends, and family members to follow them, to support, track and review their history.

"With real-time feedback, push notifications and analytics, HidrateSpark provides the information in the app to gain better insight into health and wellness. That synergy is a perfect fit for corporate wellness," says Adi Weber, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Hidrate.

The HidrateSpark 3 holds 20 ounces of water and comes in three color combinations exclusive to Apple, including yellow with a green glow, white with a green glow and black with a red glow. The HidrateSpark 3 is available from Apple in the U.S. for $59.95. The Hidrate app is available as a free download on the App Store.Visit http://hidratespark.com/pages/apple to experience a product demonstration.

About Hidrate

Founded in 2015, the founders created Hidrate with the mission to be your partner in shaping healthy habits. The company was born during a weekend startup event and then nurtured during a three-month Techstars accelerator program culminating in the launch the HidrateSpark® with a top 1% Kickstarter campaign. HidrateSpark has since grown into the leading global brand in the smart water bottle category, powering research studies at the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and more. Visit us at https://hidratespark.com for more information.

