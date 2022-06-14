HidrateSpark Turns Up the Heat on Its Smart Water Bottle Collection with Pro Tumbler, the Newest Must-Have Design Featuring Dynamic Wireless Tracking for Both Hot and Cold Liquids

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat is on for HidrateSpark. The award-winning leader and smart water bottle pioneer is amping up its smart water bottle collection with the HidrateSpark™ PRO 20oz Insulated Tumbler. It's the only tumbler of its kind engineered with advanced smart bottle technology that dynamically tracks your hydration throughout the day with both hot or cold drinks.

HidrateSpark Pro Tumbler

The all-new stainless steel HidrateSpark PRO Tumbler will keep your morning coffee or tea hot for up to four hours, and your water cold all day long – all while enabling you to keep track of your daily hydration goals with glowing reminders and smartwatch notifications. When paired with the free HidrateSpark App, you'll get your very own custom hydration goal every day based upon a range of factors including your level of exercise, weather conditions, altitude and other personal attributes.

"Our hydration equation and sensor technology is what makes HidrateSpark uniquely different and turns just a plain ordinary water bottle into a smart one that lights up and glows to help you beat dehydration," said Coleman Iverson, Co-CEO of HidrateSpark. "Now we are extending our smart bottle technology to our newest product, HidrateSpark PRO Tumbler, in order to give consumers the smartest way to stay properly hydrated all day long."

Dehydration affects everyone from kids to grandparents. More than 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated, leading to fatigue, weight gain, kidney disease, and dry skin. HidrateSpark uses a combination of physiological and biological factors to dynamically generate and recommend how much each customer needs to drink each day to maintain proper hydration.

The all-new HidrateSpark PRO Tumbler is the first bottle in the HidrateSpark collection that can hold hot liquids. In addition, the new upgrade to the free HidrateSpark App will allow customers to track coffee, tea as well as water. Customers can view their consumption breakdown and also choose if they want their morning caffeine intake to count towards their hydration goal.

Customizable glows allow you to make this tumbler your very own - choose from a variety of eight complimentary glow colors. Customers can also purchase Glow Studio for the ultimate personalization of their very own glows. And with 'Find My Bottle' customers will make losing their water bottle a thing of the past.

The HidrateSpark 20oz Tumbler PRO sells for $69.99 and is available in Sea Glass, Black, and Brushed Stainless Steel. It comes with a clear lid to use with or without a stainless-steel straw as well as a rechargeable sensor and cable that connects wirelessly to the HidrateSpark App, available as a FREE download on the App Store or Google Play Store.

To join HidrateSpark's community of wellness-minded individuals and experience life fully hydrated, find HidrateSpark at www.hidratespark.com or on social @HidrateSpark.

About HidrateSpark

Founded in 2015, HidrateSpark was created out of passion and the necessity to harness the power of good design and technology to help people live healthier. The company launched with a wildly successful top 1% Kickstarter campaign. HidrateSpark has since grown into the leading global brand in the smart water bottle category, powering research studies at The Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic and more. It has also made a splash on many influential media sources, including the Today Show, CNBC, Forbes, TechCrunch, Mashable and Business Insider. Visit us at https://hidratespark.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Mitch Lazar

[email protected]

(720)478-0303

SOURCE HidrateSpark