Hidrent Partners with DAVACO to Provide Firefighter/EMT Supervisors at COVID-19 Testing Sites in DFW

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidrent, the gig marketplace for off-duty firefighters, is excited to announce a new partnership with DAVACO, Inc. to provide firefighter/EMT supervisors at new COVID-19 testing sites in DFW. The partnership, kicked off this week, offers firefighters another way to supplement their income during their 20 off-duty days each month.

Responsibilities at testing sites include providing instructions on how to administer tests, maintaining a steady flow of traffic and overall quality control at the locations. The first site launched at NRH20 in North Richland Hills, TX with other sites in Dallas, TX and Frisco, TX scheduled to begin soon.

Since 2018, Hidrent has been connecting firefighters who are looking for extra work with people and businesses in their community who need jobs done. The partnership with DAVACO represents an example of the increased focus shown recently on the B2B side of their business. Hidrent also announced a partnership earlier this year with Robin Steel which is still ongoing.

Hidrent is currently available in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater area. Since 2018, more than 35,000 consumers have downloaded the Hidrent app, while more than 4,000 firefighters have downloaded the Hidrent Pro app (the version used to accept job offers). There have also been more than 1,700 jobs completed so far by firefighters.

