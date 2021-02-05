Hidrox(R), a proprietary olive polyphenols formulation may help in managing COVID-19 pandemic

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliphenol LLC, Hayward, California, announces the publication of a discovery focused upon the SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activity of Hidrox®, an olive polyphenols formulation for a potential treatment against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Paper, "The SARS-CoV-2- Inactivating Activity of Hydroxytyrosol-Rich Aqueous Olive Pulp Extract (Hidrox(r)) and its use as Virucidal Cream for Topical Application " was published by the International Journal "Viruses" as part of their special issue "Unconventional Antiviral Agents" and is available online: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/2/232/pdf . The publication discloses a collaborative effort to study the SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activity of Hidrox, a proprietary formulation of olive polyphenols developed by the U.S. company. The experimental work was conducted in Japan at the Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, in collaboration with Dr. Roberto Crea, CEO and CSO of Oliphenol. The published results show a virucidal activity of Hidrox against SARS-CoV-2, when delivered both as a liquid and a lotion (cream) form.

"The experiments show clearly that our product can kill the virus very quickly by several order of magnitude in less than few hours," explains Dr. Crea.

"The main component of Hidrox, called hydroxytyrosol, delivered in its natural environment, is a potent virucidal compound." Few years ago, the research group at Obihiro University discovered the antiviral activity of olive derived hydroxytyrosol, used as pure component, to demonstrate antiviral activity against other viruses, like influenza and Newcastle viruses.

"When we started to test Hidrox against SARS-CoV-2 we had in mind its superior activity (more than 20 times) versus the pure hydroxytyrosol, also confirmed in two recent publications," states Dr. Crea, the inventor of Hidrox.

"We have shown that the Hidrox solution exhibits time- and concentration-dependent SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activities with much more potent virucidal activity than pure HT. The study of mechanism of action suggested that both Hidrox and HT induced structural changes in SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins." In addition, Hidrox or HT treatment disrupt the viral genome. The virucidal mechanism is a mix of cross linking the subunit S1 and interfering with the integrity of the genetic material, the viral RNA.

A demand for the development of complementary approaches for preventing or treating viral infection still exists. The use of natural compounds from plants with proven activity against pathogenic viruses is one such strategy. Exploratory research of natural components which show anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity is actively conducted worldwide. Plant polyphenols are naturally-derived compounds, which show antiviral activity against several pathogenic viruses.

"This could lead to an oral antiviral treatment targeted of COVID-19 with a natural plant formulation which, in the course of several years, we have showed is safe, inexpensive and available in large amount from the by-products of the olive oil industry," continues Dr. Roberto Crea.

Hidrox® is a GRAS self-certified natural formulation extracted from the juice of organic olives and rich in polyphenols, especially hydroxytyrosol.

The safety of Hidrox is well established. It was the first Olive Polyphenol formulation that went through rigorous toxicity and safety studies, already in 2004. The results were very positive and based upon lack of side effects and cytotoxicity this natural formulation of hydroxytyrosol was declared safe by a panel of food safety experts. Hidrox® was also successfully tested clinically in 2005 in Arizona (A.S.U.) with 99 patients affected by osteo- and rheumatoid arthritis for its anti-inflammatory activity.

"We intend to take Hidrox into clinical trials to confirm its antiviral activity in COVID-19 patients," declares Dr. Crea, "We wish to start working with the FDA and any other International Health Agencies to expedite the testing of Hidrox with COVID-19 patients."

COVID-19 drugs in development and on the market must be administered via injection or intravenously under the care of a physician, Hidrox® can be administered orally in different ways, as capsules and as liquid, even mixed with other foods and beverages. "We are also working on a nasal and oral spray," concludes Dr. Crea. This may enable in-home treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Although the virucidal activity of Hidrox® was tested in a laboratory set up in Japan at concentration of 0.9 mg/ ml., it is well known that the bioavailability of hydroxytyrosol in humans is very high especially when delivered in its natural environment. Approximately 70- 75% of hydroxytyrosol is capable to cross the gastrointestinal tract into the blood stream and reach cells and organs.

For further information, please contact:

For Oliphenol LLC: Dr. Roberto Crea, CEO and CSO, 26225 Eden Landing Road, Suite C, Hayward, CA. 94545. [email protected]. [email protected]

Tel. +1 510- 586-0011. [email protected].

SOURCE Oliphenol LLC

Related Links

http://www.oliphenol.com

