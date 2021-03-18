HIE Awareness Month in April Aims to Decrease Disparities for Impacted Families

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What if your child was born incredibly ill, near or full term, with a neonatal brain injury called Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy? For thousands of families around the world, this is their reality.

Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, or HIE, occurs in 2-3 per 1,000 live births and also can happen due to near-SIDS events or other oxygen-deprivation events in childhood, often leading to diagnoses of cerebral palsy, epilepsy, learning disabilities, ADHD, and other developmental challenges.

And yet, there is a lack of representation, support and even naming the diagnosis in the NICU to parents.

World HIE Awareness Month focuses on the goal of promoting more awareness of what HIE is, who is affected, and how HIE affects thousands of families worldwide. Hope for HIE shares the stories of families affected by HIE to show that hope is truly in the journey.

"We are excited to once again showcase our global community, discuss how disparities are currently being addressed, and what the general public can do to help this community decrease existing disparities," stated Betsy Pilon, Executive Director.

During the month of April, Hope for HIE will be making an annual push to promote World HIE Awareness Month online to promote awareness, education and, most importantly, support.

The theme this year is "TEAM HOPE." Community stories and pictures will be shared widely on social media and the Hope for HIE website. The community can join in by using the hashtags #TEAMHOPE and #HIEawarenessMonth, as well as tagging @HopeforHIE.

Hope for HIE's mission is focused on awareness, education, and support for HIE. In addition to providing a comprehensive peer-to-peer support network for families to connect, the organization partners with researchers and clinicians to build educational resources and move forward research initiatives that decrease the incidence of HIE, and work to improve the quality of life for children and families.

A free, comprehensive toolkit is now available with social media graphics, talking points, and infographics at HIEawarenessmonth.com.

Please help spread the word about World HIE Awareness Month to maximize awareness efforts and connect families to critical peer-to-peer support.

About Hope for HIE

Hope for HIE is the premier global resource for neonatal and pediatric hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), improving the quality of life for children and families affected by HIE through awareness, education and support. Hope for HIE is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, based in the United States, serving a global community of families, researchers, and clinicians.

