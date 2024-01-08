Hierarchy Advertising helps the College Football Playoffs Championship touch down in Houston

News provided by

Hierarchy Advertising

08 Jan, 2024, 14:26 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt that Houstonians are amped for the National College Football Playoffs touching down in the Bayou City. But for Hierarchy Advertising, their city's win feels a bit sweeter, with Hierarchy's logo design playing a major role in garnering hype for the game.

Continue Reading
Houston Host Committee
Houston Host Committee

Houston Sports Authority works to bring major sporting events to Houston through international bidding processes, and for anything from the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship Finals to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, HSA has looked to Hierarchy to lead brand strategy and execution for these campaigns. The College Football Playoffs Championship at NRG will be the fourth major sporting event Hierarchy has branded for their city, with their design for the HSA's Houston Host Committee inviting over 70,000 football fans to watch the Rose and Sugar Bowl winners throw it all on the field.

Hierarchy was tasked with creating a logo that seamlessly united The College Football Playoffs Championship legacy branding with the spirit of Houston. The result was a clean statement piece showcasing CFP's iconic football encapsulated in Texas, with CFP's sleek gold and black dominating its colorways. The logo promoted an effortless partnership between CFP and the Houston Host Committee, with this straightforward yet strategic piece centering the Bayou City as an effortless choice for the championship.

Previous championships have generated upwards of $100 million for their host city, and Hierarchy is proud to help make this positive economic impact on their city. As Houston continues establishing itself as an international culture hub, Hierarchy is helping add sports to that roster by continuously putting forward award-winning work for Houston Sports Authority.

Fans can see the work under stadium lights at Houston2024.com or by tuning into the game on Jan. 8, 2024.

About Hierarchy
Hierarchy is a full-service advertising agency based in Houston, Texas, focusing on bringing creative-driven, strategy-backed work to global clients. With 65+ cumulative years of experience in the ad world, Hierarchy's capabilities range from creative to media buying, brand services, and public relations, which have garnered local and international recognition for award-winning work in performing arts, education, energy, food and beverage, and beyond.

Hierarchy Contact:
Devin Huey
Devin@HierarchyAdvertising.com
(281) 768-1595

SOURCE Hierarchy Advertising

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.