Hierarchy Advertising helps the College Football Playoffs Championship touch down in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt that Houstonians are amped for the National College Football Playoffs touching down in the Bayou City. But for Hierarchy Advertising, their city's win feels a bit sweeter, with Hierarchy's logo design playing a major role in garnering hype for the game.

This will be the fourth major sporting event Hierarchy has branded for their city, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Houston Sports Authority works to bring major sporting events to Houston through international bidding processes, and for anything from the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship Finals to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, HSA has looked to Hierarchy to lead brand strategy and execution for these campaigns. The College Football Playoffs Championship at NRG will be the fourth major sporting event Hierarchy has branded for their city, with their design for the HSA's Houston Host Committee inviting over 70,000 football fans to watch the Rose and Sugar Bowl winners throw it all on the field.

Hierarchy was tasked with creating a logo that seamlessly united The College Football Playoffs Championship legacy branding with the spirit of Houston. The result was a clean statement piece showcasing CFP's iconic football encapsulated in Texas, with CFP's sleek gold and black dominating its colorways. The logo promoted an effortless partnership between CFP and the Houston Host Committee, with this straightforward yet strategic piece centering the Bayou City as an effortless choice for the championship.

Previous championships have generated upwards of $100 million for their host city, and Hierarchy is proud to help make this positive economic impact on their city. As Houston continues establishing itself as an international culture hub, Hierarchy is helping add sports to that roster by continuously putting forward award-winning work for Houston Sports Authority.

Fans can see the work under stadium lights at Houston2024.com or by tuning into the game on Jan. 8, 2024.

Hierarchy is a full-service advertising agency based in Houston, Texas, focusing on bringing creative-driven, strategy-backed work to global clients. With 65+ cumulative years of experience in the ad world, Hierarchy's capabilities range from creative to media buying, brand services, and public relations, which have garnered local and international recognition for award-winning work in performing arts, education, energy, food and beverage, and beyond.

