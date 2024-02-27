Hierarchy Advertising takes center stage at Houston's 62nd American Advertising Awards with a total of 26 accolades

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hierarchy Advertising had another golden night at the American Advertising Awards of Houston on February 15. This year marks their third year in a row of winning Best in Show, winning two this year, one in Print Advertising and one Dwight Douthit Award for Excellence in Design. In addition to these accolades, the team took home 17 golds and seven silvers, with recognition being given for their work with Houston Grand Opera, Lone Star College, Permission Whiskey Service & Co, AAF's Student Conference, and Many Good Things Brewing.

But as much as they are grateful for the accolades, Hierarchy knows this all means nothing without meeting clients' business goals first. And Hierarchy hasn't just met these goals; they've exceeded every single one of them.

This meticulously strategized and expertly executed work prioritized reaching peak KPIs, including a custom-built site for Houston Grand Opera with a seamless user experience mirroring the grandeur of the company's stage and integrating their customer relationship management system, e-commerce platform, and over four hundred pages of content reflecting the opera's mission. For Lone Star College, online enrollment grew by 30% in its first year, and its spring enrollment triumphed over a nationwide decline, increasing by 3% in 2023.

As Devin Huey, Principal, put it, "I am so proud of the work this team has built together over the last year. More than these awards, our client's success is all we could ask for, and knowing that we've accomplished both is amazing."

The Hierarchy team lives by the motto "Advertising is Happiness," and with passion as their process, they're helping make their clients an irreplaceable name in their industry – brands that live forever. Because for Hierarchy, it's more than just blood-pumping creative; it's nurturing client relationships for lasting impacts.

The brands of Houston and beyond can see the winning work at hierarchyadvertising.com.

About Hierarchy
Hierarchy is a full-service advertising agency based in Houston, Texas, bringing creative-driven, strategy-backed work to global clients. With 65+ years of experience in the ad world, Hierarchy's capabilities range from creative to media buying, brand services, and public relations that have garnered local and international recognition for award-winning work in Performing Arts, Education, Energy, Food and Beverage, and beyond.

Hierarchy Contact:
Devin Huey
Devin@HierarchyAdvertising.com
(281) 768-1595

SOURCE Hierarchy Advertising

