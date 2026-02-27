Hifas da Terra Launches in the U.S., Bringing 25+ Years of European Medicinal Mushroom Expertise to the Wellness Market

PONTEVEDRA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- European supplement brand, Hifas da Terra, has officially launched in the United States, bringing a new benchmark for science-backed mushroom supplements to the American wellness market with clinically proven, traceable, mushroom-based supplements designed to support whole-body health.

Hifas da Terra officially launches in the United States, introducing clinically proven, fully traceable mushroom-based supplements that set a new standard for science-backed wellness in the American market.

With more than 25 years of family heritage and scientific expertise, Hifas da Terra is a trusted, science-driven mushroom supplement company known for truly changing lives through evidence-based wellness. Rooted in advanced medicinal mushroom research, it is the only company conducting clinical trials against placebo to substantiate its mushroom formulas.

The name Hifas comes from hypha, the branching structures that form mycelium networks and enable connection and growth. This concept underpins Hifas da Terra's philosophy of whole-body harmony, where health thrives through balance and connectivity.

Hifas da Terra offers targeted solutions addressing key wellness needs including:

Memory and focus/cognitive support

Immunity

Digestive health

Stress and sleep

Energy and vitality

Detox and cleanse

Women's health/hormone balance

Beauty and anti-aging

Already trusted across Europe by consumers and healthcare practitioners, the brand's credibility is grounded in proprietary research led by Dr. Fernández to substantiate 100% traceable ingredients, efficacy and rigorous third-party testing.

"My work is grounded in a simple belief: nature already holds many of the answers to the health challenges of the modern world," says Catalina Fernández de Ana Portela, Ph.D. in clinical research in oncology, biologist, mycology expert and founder and CEO of Hifas da Terra. "By combining nature's intelligence, particularly the power of medicinal fungi, with scientific rigor, we created safe, effective and sustainable mushroom supplements that address specific need states, strengthen the body's natural defenses and genuinely improve quality of life."

To learn more about Hifas da Terra or to explore the full product line, visit www. hifasdaterra.us and purchase at Amazon. Check us out at Expo West's Supplement Pavilion, Booth #4589.

About Hifas da Terra

Hifas da Terra is a leading European biotech company specializing in clinically tested mushroom extracts developed through advanced mycological research and sustainable practices.

Media Contact

Anjie Oberholzer

484-241-6926

[email protected]

SOURCE Hifas da Terra