HIFI Labs Announces Friend Fest The Inaugural Virtual Music Festival In Support Of MusiCares®

Friend Fest is a first-of-its-kind digital festival experience, leveraging new technologies to feature artist-curated lineups on multiple stages in a decentralized digital ecosystem. Created by HIFI Labs, Friend Fest connects music fans around the world through a shared festival experience, which will reoccur on a regular basis with fresh lineups and new stages on platforms across the internet including Twitch, Minecraft, Gather Town, Zoom and more.

Fans can watch the festival stages for free on artist-curated Twitch channels, including the Friend Fest Main Stage presented by King C. Gillette, men's grooming brand from Gillette offering the complete range of tools and products needed to perfect facial hair styles and grooming routines. Other unique stages can be experienced within Minecraft, Gather Town, and Zoom and all navigated via a custom portal at friendfe.st. Fans can also purchase a VIP ticket at www.friendfe.st for $7 to roam the Friend Fest grounds, meet up with friends, visit the King C. Gillette photo booth, browse through artist installations curated by Claire Vogel and Mallory Lemieux of Reflective Refuge, and chat between sets in the custom 8-bit backstage world. During the RSVP process, fans will also have the opportunity to enter to win a King C. Gillette Swag Bag containing a bluetooth speaker, lanyard and festival pass, Friend Fest hat, dopp kit including King C. Gillette products (Neck Razor, Transparent Shave Gel, Beard and Face Wash, Beard Balm and Beard Oil) and hand sanitizer.

This first iteration will hold performances from notable names like Reggie Watts, LP, Noah Cyrus, TOKiMONSTA ft. Tinashe, Twin Shadow, Ian Sweet, Mac Ayres, Yacht and many more.

All proceeds from Friend Fest will benefit MusiCares ® , the leading music charity, and their COVID-19 Relief efforts. This is just the first chapter in the evolution of this festival - which will aim to pull in new technologies and stages from all across the internet.

See full lineup details below and stay tuned for more from Friend Fest coming soon.

(Click to download festival poster)

WATCH: www.friendfe.st

FRIEND FEST 2021 LINEUP:

Amelia Hammer Harris Amen ARA Basi Bealovesmoney707 Best Coast Bobby Marks Bobby Renz Charlie Hickey Dipha Barus Electric Guest FRENSHIP Geographer Gilligan Moss Gordi Hamzaa Horsepowar Ian Sweet Isabel Dumas Jack Kays Javiera Mena Kadebostany Langhorne Slim Livingston Low Hum LP Lucky Rose Mac Ayres Martin Courtney (of Real Estate) Mating Ritual Nenci Noah Cyrus Open Mike Eagle Ouse Paula Jivén Ra Ra Riot Reggie Watts Ricky Lake Ruby Duff Ryan Pollie Same Girls Squirrel Flower Stoni Sweet Crude TAKI Tank & The Bangas Tia Nomore TOKiMONSTA ft. Tinashe Twin Shadow Yacht Zookëper

About HIFI Labs:

HIFI Labs is a team of creatives, technical visionaries and leaders in modern artist development on a mission to tear down silos, remove roadblocks, and elevate the world's most innovative artists and their ideas. With a two-pronged strategy focused on discovering, developing and growing unique talent, and bringing artists' groundbreaking ideas to life through bespoke activations and custom technical solutions, the HIFI Labs team helps artists of all levels at pivotal points in their careers. For more information, please visit: www.hifilabs.co.

About MusiCares®:

MusiCares® helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares® is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares® safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.MusiCares.org.

About Gillette:

For over 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 750 million men around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, or to see our full selection of products visit www.gillette.com.

About Reflective Refuge:

Reflective Refuge is a female run collective of creatives working to enrich the current relationship between music and technology. Their goal is to connect a community of fans, venues and artists. For more information, please visit: www.aii.reflectiverefuge.com.

