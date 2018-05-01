Hifinite licenses its platform, helping healthcare organizations to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and create efficiencies in care delivery. Hifinite's vision is to make healthcare engaging, affordable, and more accessible by introducing new innovative digital health technology solutions like Smart Meter's iGlucose Diabetes Management Solution to its partner network.

"This strategic partnership with Smart Meter (iGlucose) exemplifies how leading-edge technology companies create exponential benefit to its constituents through creative integrated approaches," Mohammed Memon, CEO for Hifinite said today in Chicago.

Hifinite and Smart Meter, an innovative data, collections and solutions company, the creator of Cell-enabled iGlucose diabetes management solution, are exhibiting together at the American Telemedicine Association's 25th Annual Conference and Expo, being held April 29–May 1, 2018 at McCormick Place. Together, the two companies will demonstrate the power of how seamless, real-time data integration of diabetic management solutions from iGlucose will help doctors and patients. The partnership adds to Hifinite's dynamic remote monitoring telehealth platform, hiCare.

Cliff McIntosh, CEO of Smart Meter said, "Our cell-enabled iGlucose System is a perfect solution for people with diabetes, their caregivers, clinicians, and those providing remote monitoring services, Cellular connectivity allows data to be automatically transmitted in real time to a secure cloud platform. iGlucose eliminates the frustration surrounding unreliable Bluetooth technology currently used to transmit healthcare data and provides a simple, reliable tool, delivering real-time information."

About Hifinite

Please visit us at www.hifinite.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hifinite-to-launch-its-integrated-telehealth-platform-as-a-service-offering-at-the-american-telemedicine-association-conference-in-chicago-with-partner-smart-meter-300640134.html

SOURCE Hifinite

Related Links

http://hifinite.com

