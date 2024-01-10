HIFLUX, the ultra-high pressure valve specialist from South Korea, to pass the ISO manual valve test for hydrogen charging stations and obtain 'KS'

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, HIFLUX Co., Ltd., a Korean manufacturer specializing in ultra-high pressure valves and piping materials, announced the obtainment of KS and ISO international standards for manual valves for hydrogen charging stations from the Korea Gas Safety Corporation, a KOLAS-certified testing agency.

KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme) is a national system that officially recognizes an accredited testing agency for having a quality system and technical capabilities that meet international standards. Certifications issued by KOLAS secure international public trust, reliability, and objectivity. KOLAS-certified testing agencies can mutually accept other countries' certified test reports through mutual recognition cooperation with major countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

HIFLUX, a Korean company specializing in ultra-high pressure valves, currently has four types of hydrogen valves (needle valves), including 1/4 inch, 3/8 inch, 9/16 inch, and 3/4 inch, that have obtained KS and ISO international standard certification.

HIFLUX's hydrogen valve (needle valve) has many advantages in durability with a double-layer sealing structure and is formed of a 4-pattern body type. Furthermore, the non-rotating stem prevents galling, and a metal-to-metal seating method is applied to extend the life of the sheet.

In addition, STS316 stainless steel materials are used to boost the excellent corrosion resistance required in high-pressure industries.

Kim Hyeon Hyo, CEO of HIFLUX, a specialized manufacturer of high-pressure valves and fittings, said, "Our company's hydrogen valve is a meaningful product developed with pure domestic technology." He added, "In the future, we will obtain KS and comply with international standards for Check Valves and Air Operated Valves (AOV) and develop products that meet international standards to respond to the needs of our customers."

Established in May 2010, HIFLUX's main product lines include ultra-high pressure valves and fittings, high-pressure tubes, and pressure regulators, which are widely used in the hydraulic industries. The parent company is Ilshin Autoclave Co., Ltd., specializing in ultra-high temperature and high pressure, and its affiliate is Pumpster Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of high-pressure pumps.

SOURCE HIFLUX Co., Ltd.