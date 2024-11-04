H.I.G. Capital and Thoma Bravo to Acquire CompTIA Brand and Products

SAN FRANCISCO, MIAMI, and DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G.") and Thoma Bravo are pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the brand and world-leading information technology (IT) certification and training business and products of the Computing Technology Industry Association ("CompTIA").

CompTIA is a global leader in IT certifications and trainings, focused on promoting industry growth and skills development across the $5 trillion global IT ecosystem and its 38 million professionals. It provides comprehensive education, training, certifications, and market research, across areas including cybersecurity, emerging technologies, networking, cloud computing, and technical support. As the largest vendor-neutral credentialing program for technology workers, CompTIA has awarded over 3.5 million globally recognized certifications to professionals across the full range of technology companies. It also maintains a strong global partner program with thousands of academic institutions, non-profits, job corps centers, and other organizations, focused on developing and certifying the next generation of technology talent. Following the closing of the transaction, CompTIA will operate as a for-profit company under H.I.G. and Thoma Bravo's ownership. Its existing membership-based, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization will be separated from CompTIA and continue its mission of service to the IT industry.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with two leading, experienced investors in the technology space, whose expertise and resources will allow us to expand our impact on the global IT industry," said Todd Thibodeaux, President and CEO at CompTIA. "Through this transaction, we will be well-positioned to accelerate and expand the rollout of products and services to train the highly skilled workers of the future, and further strengthen our reputation across the industry as the leading provider of certifications and trainings."

"The Association's Board of Directors is very excited to be working with H.I.G. Capital and Thoma Bravo in this transformational process for the Association and also for the CompTIA business," said Tracy Pound, Chair of CompTIA's Board.



"This transaction will allow the Association to chart an expanded course of service to the global IT industry while making a substantial new commitment to charitable impact," added Scott Barlow, Vice Chair of CompTIA's Board.

"We are delighted to partner with Todd and the rest of the CompTIA team," said Matthew Robinson, Managing Director at H.I.G. "We look forward to embarking together with management on CompTIA's next phase of growth as a business fully dedicated to advancing the careers of IT professionals globally."

"Global education is continually evolving to become more skills-based, and CompTIA is powering that shift with partnerships spanning academic institutions, private enterprises, government entities, and training delivery partners," said Matt Hankins, Managing Director at H.I.G. "CompTIA's educational training content and certifications are enabling people across the world to gain entry and advancement in the IT space to unlock personal earning potential."

"The technology landscape is evolving quickly, and it is more important than ever that IT professionals have the skills needed to solve not only today's challenges, but also those expected to emerge in the future," said A.J. Rohde, Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We view our investment in CompTIA as an important opportunity to capitalize on this growing need while investing in the development of the industry as a whole."

"CompTIA is a trusted name in IT, with significant partnerships across sectors and industries," said George Jaber, Principal at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to working with CompTIA to invest in further developing its suite of industry-leading training and certification products, creating the next generation of resources that the industry needs while upholding CompTIA's global reputation."

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025 and is subject to customary regulatory approval.

Macquarie Capital, Ropes & Gray LLP, and Polsinelli LLP are serving as advisors to H.I.G. and Thoma Bravo. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to CompTIA and Husch Blackwell LLP is serving as legal advisor.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. For more information, visit comptia.org.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with approximately $160 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 490 companies representing approximately US$265 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

