H.I.G. Capital Announces Sale of Investment in The Bluebird Group

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its minority stake in The Bluebird Group ("Bluebird" or the "Company"), a premier data and analytics-driven omnichannel commerce services partner, in conjunction with a recapitalization of the Company by Bluebird's founders and Bertram Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bluebird helps consumer brands accelerate growth across critical commerce channels. Through its integrated suite of omnichannel sales management, marketplaces, retail media, social commerce, creative, and proprietary data and analytics solutions, Bluebird enables brands to navigate the complexity of modern commerce.

Since H.I.G.'s investment in 2021, Bluebird has significantly expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and investment in technology and analytics. Today, the Company serves leading consumer brands across more than 20 commerce and media channels.

Jason Kapsner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bluebird, said, "The last five years have been a transformative period in Bluebird's history. We are grateful for H.I.G.'s support as we strengthened our position as a trusted partner to both brands and retailers, and we look forward to building on this foundation with Bertram."

Andrey Vakhovskiy, Managing Director at H.I.G., said, "When we invested in Bluebird in 2021, we saw an opportunity to support an entrepreneurial team serving an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving commerce ecosystem. We are proud of what Jason and the entire Bluebird team have accomplished and believe Bluebird is well positioned for continued success."

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to H.I.G. and Bluebird. Paul Hastings LLP represented H.I.G. and the Company as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

About The Bluebird Group

The Bluebird Group is a full-service omnichannel retail commerce agency dedicated to helping consumer brands grow across the world's largest retail channels. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bluebird offers an integrated suite of services including retail media, omnichannel sales management, creative, social commerce and demand generation, insights, technology, and category management. The Company partners with brands across 9+ major retail channels — including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Kohl's, Kroger, and BJ's Wholesale — delivering data-driven strategies and hands-on expertise that drive measurable results. For more information, visit thebluebirdgrp.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Andrey Vakhovskiy

Managing Director

[email protected]

Rachel Overboe

Principal

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

800 Boylston St

Suite 910

Boston, MA 02199

P: 617.262.8455

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital