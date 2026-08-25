H.I.G. Capital Announces Strategic Growth Investment in HBK

Investment supports the next phase of growth across HBK CPAs & Consultants, HBKS Wealth Advisors, and Vertilocity; HBK partners continue to lead the firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has made a strategic growth investment in HBK, one of the nation's leading integrated accounting, tax, audit, consulting, technology, and wealth management firms. The investment establishes H.I.G. as HBK's first institutional partner. HBK's partners will continue to lead the firm, preserving its culture and client-first approach, while gaining access to expanded resources and capabilities to support its next phase of growth. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1949, HBK brings together two complementary businesses: HBK CPAs & Consultants, a Top 50 U.S. CPA firm, and HBKS® Wealth Advisors, a Barron's Top 75 RIA honoree, together with affiliates including Vertilocity, the firm's technology advisory practice. Across 27 offices in seven states and India, HBK's professionals serve tens of thousands of clients nationwide, from entrepreneur-led and family-owned businesses to high-net-worth individuals and families. The combination of a leading accounting practice and a scaled wealth management business, under one roof, allows HBK to deliver coordinated, comprehensive advice to clients whose financial needs continue to grow more complex.

Tom Angelo, Chief Executive Officer of HBK CPAs & Consultants, said, "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for HBK. In H.I.G., we found a partner that shares our values and our long-term vision, and that recognizes what makes HBK special. With H.I.G.'s resources and experience, we will invest further in our people, our technology, and our client service capabilities, expanding both what we can do for our clients and the opportunities we can create for our team, while preserving the culture that has defined our firm since 1949."

Chris Allegretti, Chief Executive Officer of HBKS® Wealth Advisors, said, "Partnering with H.I.G. gives us the resources to scale our business and invest in the professionals and technology that matter most to our clients. HBKS® clients will continue to work with the same advisors, in the same offices, under the same standard of care, as we continue to deliver comprehensive advice to individuals, families, and business owners."

Chris Byrne, Managing Director at H.I.G., said, "HBK is one of the most respected firms in accounting and wealth management, with more than 75 years of technical excellence and a reputation built on trusted, long-term client relationships. We are very impressed with the HBK team and how they have built the firm into an employer of choice across two highly attractive industries. We are thrilled to partner with Tom, Chris, and the entire HBK team to support the firm's next phase of growth."

In connection with the investment, HBK will adopt an alternative practice structure prior to closing. This structure is common across the accounting profession and is designed to preserve CPA ownership of attest services while allowing outside investment in the firm's other lines of business. Under this structure, HBK's attest services, including audits and reviews, will continue to be provided by its licensed CPA firm, Hill, Barth & King LLC, which will retain its name and remain owned and controlled by its CPA partners. HBK's tax, consulting, accounting, and technology services will be provided by HBK Advisory Group, LLC, and wealth management services will continue to be provided by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC, d/b/a HBKS® Wealth Advisors, as they are today. Existing clients will also continue working with the same teams they work with now.

William Blair served as financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor, and Levenfeld Pearlstein, LLC served as legal counsel to HBK.

About HBK

HBK is a leading accounting and advisory firm serving clients throughout the United States. The firm provides a wide range of financial solutions, including accounting, tax, and audit services; wealth management; technology advisory; business valuation; transaction advisory services; forensic accounting; litigation support services; and business consulting, including broad expertise in a number of major industries. The CPA firm dates back to 1949 and added its wealth management practice in 2001. HBK CPAs & Consultants, HBKS® Wealth Advisors, and Vertilocity, the firm's technology advisory practice, serve clients out of 27 offices across Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Florida, North Carolina, and India. HBK ranks in the Top 50 on Accounting Today's list of the largest U.S. CPA firms, and HBKS® Wealth Advisors is a Barron's Top 75 RIA honoree.* For more information, please visit hbkcpa.com, hbkswealth.com, and vertilocity.com.

*HBKS® Wealth Advisors did not compensate these named organizations to earn any of these rankings, either directly or indirectly. Responses collected July 29, 2025 through August 12, 2025, with initial publication on September 13, 2025.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Chris Byrne

Managing Director

[email protected]

Kelly Zhang

Principal

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1271 Avenue of the Americas

22nd Floor

New York, NY 10020

P: 212.506.0500

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital