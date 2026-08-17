H.I.G. Capital Expands Its Capital Formation Team with the Addition of Tim Hsu and Chris Todisco

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that Tim Hsu and Chris Todisco have joined the firm's Capital Formation Group as Managing Directors. Tim is based in San Francisco and will lead capital raising for H.I.G.'s global credit platform with a focus on institutional investors on the West Coast, while Chris is based in New York and will lead the same efforts with a focus on institutional investors on the East Coast.

With more than 17 years of institutional investment management and private markets experience, Tim joins H.I.G. from Oaktree Capital, where he led capital formation efforts with institutional investors across the Western United States. Prior to Oaktree, Tim was a member of BlackRock's Institutional Business Development team.

Chris joins H.I.G. from Schroders Capital, where he led fundraising across the firm's credit platform, including Direct Lending, Asset-Based Lending, Structured Credit, and Broadly Syndicated Loans. Prior to Schroders Capital, Chris spent seven years at First Eagle Investments, where he was responsible for raising capital for the firm's alternative credit platform following its acquisition of THL Credit.

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of the Capital Formation Group, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Tim and Chris to H.I.G. Their extensive experience across private credit strategies, combined with their longstanding relationships with institutional investors, will further strengthen our team. Tim and Chris bring complementary expertise and regional coverage that will enhance our partnerships with investors and support the continued growth of H.I.G.'s credit platform."

"We are delighted to welcome Tim and Chris to the team," said George Webster, Managing Director & Head of North America Partner Advisory. "They each bring deep institutional relationships and credit expertise that will enhance our ability to serve investors across the country. Their addition reflects our continued investment in our Capital Formation team as we expand our credit platform."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates

Contact:

Jordan Peer Griffin

Executive Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1271 Avenue of the Americas

22nd Floor

New York, NY 10020

P: 212.506.0500

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital, LLC