Higginbotham Adds Specialty Insurance Practice for Architects and Engineers as Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. Joins the Firm

News provided by

Higginbotham

06 Jul, 2023, 12:45 ET

Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. in Albuquerque, NM, Combines with Higginbotham

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, one of the nation's largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firms, today announced that Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. joined its ranks. Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. in Albuquerque, NM, is an independent insurance agency providing coverage for professional liability, property/casualty, cyber, employment practices liability and management liability expertly crafted for architects, engineers and certified public accountants. The deal amplifies Higginbotham's niche services for design professionals and gives Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. a broader scope of risk management and employee benefits services.

Continue Reading

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its reach and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into its single source solution and a strong cultural match.

Higginbotham primarily serves middle-market businesses in diverse markets and has more than 20 property/casualty practice groups for highly specialized industries. Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. is the only Professional Liability Agents Network ("PLAN") member in New Mexico. PLAN is an exclusive network of 40 insurance brokers in the U.S. and Canada that provides risk management and loss control programs to architects, engineers and environmental consultants.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "Professional Liability Insurers is the premier insurance provider in their market for all of New Mexico. We're excited to tap into this market, and at the same time, bring their expertise to our customers in all the markets we serve across the U.S. by collaborating with our local teams."

Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. President Tom Cress said, "We pride ourselves on being active contributors to the design professionals community by working with PLAN, New Mexico Surveyors Associate, American Institute of Architects and American Council for Engineering Companies. Higginbotham has the same dedication to keeping up with industry trends to provide customers with informed solutions, and that's a team we want to be part of."

Higginbotham gave the title of managing director to Cress, who joined Higginbotham through a separate deal with Cress Insurance Group this month. He will continue overseeing Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. with James Lyons, who Higginbotham named an executive vice president.

About Professional Liability Insurers, Inc.
Established in Albuquerque, NM, by Bob Dean in 1991 and formerly known as R.J. Dean & Associates, Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. provides specialized insurance products and risk management services to architects, engineers and certified public accountants across the state. Tom Cress is the majority owner of Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. and Cress Insurance Group, which also joined Higginbotham. Learn more about Cress Insurance Group in the press release. Visit cressinsurance.com for more information about Professional Liability Insurers, Inc.

About Higginbotham
Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services ranked in the top 20 largest independent insurance brokerages in the U.S. The employee-owned firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, opened in 1948 and today serves businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast. Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

SOURCE Higginbotham

Also from this source

Higginbotham Builds New Mexico Presence by Combining with Cress Insurance Group

The Underwriters Group Introduces Franklin Health Plan to Kentucky Employers Amid Humana's Withdrawal from the Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.