Higginbotham Adds Third Branch Office and New Market in Louisiana

"We're a people-focused company that values our employees, clients and communities," said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. "When we enter into a partnership, we look for professionals with the same values, and the people at Haik Insurance fit right in. This is a long-term commitment to simulate mutual growth; not a decision entered quickly."

Haik Insurance President Christopher Haik said, "I was introduced to Higginbotham through a long-time friend and industry peer who also merged his agency with the firm. What drew me to Higginbotham was the culture that its leadership team has built on the foundation of employee ownership and how that motivates positive employee and customer experiences."

Higginbotham named Mr. Haik a managing director, and he will continue leading his namesake agency with the existing workforce of 12 serving more than 1,100 commercial and individual customers. Mr. Haik started his career at the Louisiana Department of Insurance, and he currently serves as a board member for the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana (IIABL) and as a committee member for the Louisiana Property & Casualty Insurance Commission.

About Haik Insurance

Haik Insurance is an independent insurance agency established in 2014 and headquartered in Lafayette, LA, offering commercial property/casualty insurance, surety bonds and personal insurance. It has access to a broad spectrum of insurance markets and the ability to provide a variety of insurance products to large corporate, public entity, institutional, trade, professional, association and individual clients. Visit www.haikinsurance.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals across 10 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

SOURCE Higginbotham

Related Links

http://higginbotham.net

