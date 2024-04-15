Higginbotham Brings Expanded Resources, Shared Values to Collaboration with Eagan Insurance of Metairie, LA

Texas Firm Joins Forces with Respected Family Agency, Extends Presence to South Louisiana, Mississippi Gulf Coast

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Texas and one of the top firms in the country, has teamed up with Eagan Insurance of Metairie, Louisiana, in a move that benefits both long-standing agencies.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid looks to the future with a platform of strategic growth in targeted regions, building relationships with agencies that share the Fort Worth firm's commitment to community, client service and team support. With Eagan Insurance, Higginbotham has found a partner with a sterling local reputation and a well-established Southeast regional footprint that includes a presence in Southern Louisiana and Gulf Coast Mississippi.

"At Higginbotham, we just celebrated our 75th anniversary last year, so we understand the importance of connection to community, support for clients, and consideration for teammates to longevity," said Reid. "Eagan Insurance has a similar history. They are currently celebrating their 70th anniversary — and the Eagan family name goes back even further, as New Orleans business owners since 1854. We are proud to form a relationship with the company and the people who carry that name."

Eagan Insurance President Marc F. Eagan reinforced the theme of community and connection, explaining the origin of the company's motto, "Family to Family, Business to Business."

"The area around New Orleans can be like a big village, where everybody knows everybody and wants to do business with people they know and trust," said Eagan. "Earning that respect and trust is important to us and always will be. But insurance is getting more complicated every year. We knew we needed to bring on additional resources to continue offering the best client service and team support."

Eagan Insurance Vice President Marcus F. Eagan — one of three sons of President Marc Eagan currently involved in the business — also noted the importance of national-level resources as he discussed the benefits the relationship with Higginbotham will provide his team and his clients.

"Higginbotham gives us so much more horsepower, with resources for our team, like marketing support, and for our clients, like the Day Two Services® that enhance coverage with value-added risk management support through the life of each policy. But most important, their culture meshes with ours. We know they're going to help us take care of our clients and take care of our team as well."

Marc Eagan concluded by offering reassurance that his family remains committed to the company, their clients, and their community, with Higginbotham coming on board to enhance those relationships and not replace them.

"Everybody feels so comfortable with the people we've dealt with at Higginbotham," said Marc Eagan. "Everyone is professional, yet down to earth. They're willing to jump in where we need them, but they're hands off when we don't. We've truly found a great partner here — one that values our business and the relationships we've built and wants to join us in those relationships, not remold them."

ABOUT EAGAN INSURANCE

Eagan Insurance is one of the oldest independent insurance agencies in the New Orleans area. Established in 1954, Eagan Insurance is proud of its reputation for integrity, stability, and strength. Working under the slogan "Family to Family, Business to Business," the agency offers a vital personal lines division, a comprehensive commercial property and casualty department, and a rapidly growing employee benefits arena. The agency boasts a team of over 90 experienced individuals, committed to customer service, continuing education, and professional excellence. Eagan Insurance strives to understand its clients' complex needs and works creatively to meet the demands of today's volatile insurance climate with competitive pricing and expert service.

Visit eaganins.com for more information.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue today as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client's unique needs, and in standing by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities.

Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

