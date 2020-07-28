Higginbotham Enters New Mexico with Pat Campbell Insurance Merger

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm, and Pat Campbell Insurance, an independent agency in Las Cruces, NM, have merged operations. Both firms broker commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, employee benefits and individual life and health insurance. This is Higginbotham's first brick-and-mortar in New Mexico, adding a fifth state to its footprint.

Higginbotham is expanding its presence primarily in the southwest and southeast regions of the U.S. by vetting and partnering with other independent insurance brokers with like-minded cultures that seek growth opportunities and share its operating and community outlook. For Pat Campbell Insurance's part, the partnership gives it access to Higginbotham's risk management and employee benefits services to enhance its client service offering.

"The decision to go into another state is driven by partnerships, not geography," said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. "Above all, we look for agency partners that want to enhance their service to customers and need the resources that we bring to the table, and those that treat their employees as family. We found those qualities in Pat Campbell Insurance, and we're honored to have their partnership."

Pat Campbell Insurance Owner Kerry Hixon said, "The culture at Higginbotham where they value their employees closely matches how we exist and what we want for our future. They have a shared vision that promotes customer service, employee satisfaction and community development, and we're excited to bring that vision to New Mexico."

Higginbotham named Hixon a managing director, and he will continue overseeing the office as Pat Campbell Insurance, A Higginbotham Company at 141 Roadrunner Parkway. The office will have access to all of Higginbotham's resources to introduce and enhance services to southern New Mexico business owners and residents.

About Pat Campbell Insurance Agency

Pat Campbell Insurance is a commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, employee benefits and individual life/health insurance broker that dates back to 1946 when the agency's namesake started the business in Las Cruces, NM. Current owner Kerry Hixon purchased the agency in 1992 and leads the 18-person staff. Visit www.campbell-ins.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 40 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma, Georgia and California serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2020). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

