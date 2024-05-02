Higginbotham Expands Central Texas Presence with Ross Insurance Agency in Waco

Shared Values, Added Resources, Community Involvement Prove Key to Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Texas and one of the top firms in the country, has united with Ross Insurance Agency of Waco, Texas, a family-operated agency specializing in personal and commercial insurance.

After celebrating the firm's 75th anniversary in 2023, Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid credits a platform of strategic growth for the company's continued success. Under Reid's leadership, Higginbotham has built relationships with agencies across the country that share the firm's commitment to people-first service, team support and community involvement. The firm first entered Waco in 2009 through such a relationship.

"This partnership with Ross Insurance Agency is a testament to our shared dedication to exceptional service and our collective commitment to the communities we serve," Reid said. "The Ross family has built an agency that not only offers a range of insurance solutions but does so with a level of care and service that fits perfectly with Higginbotham's values."

Ross Insurance Agency was founded in 2003 by Tommy Ross and his wife, Brandi, and has grown from what they call a "mom and pop shop" to a thriving agency specializing in auto, home, life and commercial insurance. With a diverse client base, the Ross Insurance team has built a reputation for helping people and businesses protect their assets with quality service and personalized care.

"From the very beginning, Brandi and I aimed to create an agency that could offer quality service that makes a real difference in our clients' lives," said Tommy Ross. "We feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to our clients. We work hard to help them protect what they have worked so hard to achieve, and Higginbotham has that same mindset of serving and growing."

Along with their similar approach to doing business, Tommy Ross was drawn to Higginbotham's organizational values and long-standing commitment to community involvement. Since its founding, Ross Insurance has proven itself to be a pillar in the Waco community, offering support to many charitable organizations and initiatives across Central Texas.

"The more we learned about Higginbotham, the more we saw a reflection of our own values and goals," Brandi Ross said. "Their support for community initiatives and commitment to service convinced us that joining Higginbotham was the right move for our future. We're able to gain additional resources while keeping our community roots and personal touch."

Joining Higginbotham will provide Ross Insurance Agency with the ability to offer more comprehensive solutions to their clients, including employee benefits, HR services, financial services and Higginbotham's Day Two Services®, which include value-added services like risk management, benefits administration, certificate management and more support throughout the policy term.

"Partnering with Higginbotham opens up new horizons for our team and our clients," said Tommy Ross. "It enables us to offer a more diverse set of products and services, backed by the extensive resources and expertise of Higginbotham. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to better serve our clients and continue growing."

ABOUT ROSS INSURANCE AGENCY

Ross Insurance Agency is a family-founded, independent insurance agency offering a suite of insurance solutions to both businesses and individuals. Founded in 2003, Ross Insurance brings decades of combined experience to clients in the Waco area and throughout Texas. With a commitment to personalized service and community involvement, Ross Insurance Agency's goal is simple: help their clients protect what they've worked hard to build.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue today as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client's unique needs, and in standing by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities.

