Higginbotham Grows Alabama Presence, Joining Forces with Montgomery Powerhouse Harmon Dennis Bradshaw (HDB)

Move Brings Commercial Scale and Benefits Strength, Gives HDB a Larger Platform to Grow

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, a broad-based, employee-owned insurance and financial services firm headquartered in Texas, announced it has teamed up with Harmon Dennis Bradshaw, Inc. (HDB), an independent insurance and risk management firm based in Montgomery, Ala. HDB has additional offices in Birmingham and Troy, Ala., and Duluth, Ga., and provides property and casualty insurance, employee benefits and advisory support for complex commercial organizations.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid described the move as a continuation of the firm's dual-growth strategy: align with organizations that share the firm's culture and commitment to clients, team and community, then provide the support that helps those firms keep building organically.

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"This is an important move for Higginbotham in Alabama," Reid said. "HDB has established itself as one of the largest independent firms in the state, and they bring strong commercial capabilities, a rapidly growing employee benefits practice and a team culture that fits how we work."

Alongside a mix of property and casualty and personal insurance clients, HDB has earned a reputation for advising large commercial organizations with layered risk and service needs. HDB President David J. Dennis, CPIA, said teaming up with Higginbotham would strengthen service for those clients by expanding market access and adding a steady layer of behind-the-scenes support.

"Risk management, contract review, claims advocacy, guidance for clients operating in a heavy regulatory environment — these are things we already provide," Dennis said. "The difference is having deeper resources available on demand, whenever a client needs them. With Higginbotham behind us, those services can be part of our core model."

Dennis said that bringing the two firms together took time because HDB's leadership team wanted to be confident they were joining a firm that would keep decision-making close to the clients and communities they serve. With ten shareholders, that kind of clarity mattered.

"Our ten shareholders are used to making decisions as owners," Dennis said. "Higginbotham provides a structure where our leadership stays here, our people keep a stake in the business and we don't turn into someone else's branch office."

HDB Vice President and Operations Director Jennifer Hill, CPCU, said the relationship with employee-owned Higginbotham also creates a clearer path for future leaders to buy in as the firm grows.

"We've got people who have been with the agency a long time but do not have the ability to buy in because we don't have any shares left to sell them," Hill said. "And that's a problem. We may be a big agency, but we have a real family culture. Our people are the reason for our growth and success and they deserve to have a stake in our future."

That idea of a family culture — with a stake in the company and the community — was also a deciding factor in aligning the firm with Higginbotham, which shares those ideals. HDB's impact across Alabama extends well beyond client work. Each year, the firm dedicates a work day to a companywide 9/11 day of service, while shareholders and employees support a wide range of causes on their own, from arts and cultural institutions to conservation efforts and organizations supporting local children and families.

"We've always believed this work is about helping people when it matters," Dennis said. "That's true for our clients and it's true for our communities. Joining forces with Higginbotham lets us keep that culture intact and puts even more support behind the work our team is already doing."

ABOUT HARMON DENNIS BRADSHAW, INC.

Prior to joining forces with Higginbotham, Harmon Dennis Bradshaw, Inc. (HDB) operated as an independent insurance agency offering a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits and risk management services for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1977 as The Harmon Agency, HDB developed a reputation for designing and implementing custom solutions to meet precise dynamics and preferences, helping clients reduce risk exposure, manage cost and stay ready for what's next. Learn more at hdbinsurance.com.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is an employee-owned leader in insurance, financial services and employee benefits. Since 1948, the firm has combined national reach with local expertise, ranking as the 18th largest independent insurance brokerage in the U.S. in 2025 according to The Hales Report. Higginbotham delivers customized programs supported by its Day Two Services®, designed to ensure that clients receive proactive guidance and support throughout the life of every policy.

Guided by a values-driven culture, the firm is committed to its employees, clients, carrier partners and the communities it serves. Learn more at higginbotham.com.

SOURCE Higginbotham