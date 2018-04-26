Higginbotham Increases Lubbock Presence with Butler Carson Tate Insurance Merger

Higginbotham is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and ranked by revenue as the largest independent insurance broker based in the state. It operates 29 offices in Texas and Oklahoma City, most of which were established agencies that joined the firm to draw on their collective strength to service customers.

"Higginbotham's reputation as a Texas-centric firm resonated with me," said Butler Carson Tate Insurance President James Tate. "It's a reputation I came to know through working on cases with Brent Aycock, who merged with Higginbotham a few years ago for similar reasons. We have the same dedication to protecting Texas businesses, supporting our employees and nurturing our community. Partnering with Higginbotham multiplies our ability to do all those things while staying personally involved with every customer we service."

Brent Aycock, a managing director with Higginbotham in Lubbock, said, "Our practice has taken off since joining Higginbotham because we can do so much more for our customers, from the range of coverage we offer to the risk management and employee benefit services we perform in-house. I expect further growth as a whole from teaming up with Butler Carson Tate Insurance and bringing Higginbotham's solution to even more customers."

Butler Carson Tate Insurance will expand services to include group life, health and disability plans by collaborating with employee benefits broker and Managing Director Jeff Fowler at Higginbotham in Lubbock.

Tate will continue supervising Butler Carson Tate Insurance as managing director with John Carson as vice president at 4505 82nd Street. Higginbotham is located at 9816 Slide Road.

About Butler Carson Tate Insurance

Butler Carson Tate opened in 1973 to broker business and personal property/casualty insurance in Lubbock, Texas. It represents multiple insurers and has niche expertise in covering the oil and gas, distribution center, auto dealer, manufacturing and construction industry risks. Visit www.bctagency.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with 28 additional offices serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 27th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2017). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

