Higginbotham Strengthens Southeast Presence with Turner & Associates Insurance of Brunswick, GA

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Texas and one of the top firms in the country, has teamed up with Turner & Associates Insurance of Brunswick, GA.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid looks to the future with a platform of strategic growth in regions like Georgia, where Higginbotham already has ten offices. This partnership with Turner & Associates further solidifies the firm's commitment to the state and to the Southeast region. Along with the regional considerations, Turner & Associates shares Higginbotham's dedication to client service, team support, and community involvement — and boasts a powerful team driving industry-recognized performance and growth.

"We're proud to be joining forces with a regional star," said Reid. "Turner & Associates has grown from a community agency to being licensed in 42 states. They have impressive accounts and specialty practices for nonprofits, construction, and hospitality. But they've also kept their local agency feel. Turner has a great team that always puts service first and will go out of their way to help every customer."

"I'll put my team up against any other in the industry," agreed Turner & Associates President Robert Turner, CPCU. "We've been an Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) and Reagan Consulting Best Practices agency for eight years — and last year they rated us as the top performer in our revenue band. That's all down to our people: they pick up the phone when it rings, they knowledgeably answer your questions, and they expertly handle any challenges."

Turner & Associates Director of Operations and Personal Lines Manager Cheryl Crews also spoke about the importance of the team and the support value that Higginbotham brings to the relationship.

"When we find great people, we want them to stay," Crews said. "The best way to do that is by making them partners in the business. In the past, we've been able to do that with some of the team, but with Higginbotham on board, we can do that with everyone. Higginbotham is an employee-owned company, so everyone can have a real stake in their own success."

Turner & Associates Managing Director Jarrett Bridges emphasized the new opportunities and resources available to the firm's clients through the partnership with Higginbotham.

"I'm excited about this new relationship and all the avenues it opens for us to enhance our client offerings," said Bridges. "For example, we can now offer comprehensive benefits packages to our commercial clients. I'm also excited about the new captive insurance resources and claims management services. And of course, there's Higginbotham's Day Two Services®, which will help us maintain a proactive, responsive relationship with our clients throughout the life of each policy."

Turner summed up his feelings about the partnership by reaffirming that it will enhance — but not replace — clients' existing relationships with his firm.

"Over the years, I've turned down a lot of M&A offers," Turner said. "When I came back to Cheryl and Jarrett with Higginbotham, they asked me, 'What's the difference?' Well, the difference is they're insurance people. We're not working with them to build someone's bottom line. We're working with them to grow a bigger and better insurance agency for our clients, our team, and our industry.

"That's what we want people to know. We're not going to change who we are. We're still going to provide that same level of local, human connection and responsive service, because that's what Higginbotham stands for, too."

ABOUT TURNER & ASSOCIATES INSURANCE

Turner & Associates Insurance agents have served southeast Georgia since 1950. Formed by Albert Shelander, expanded as part of Savannah-based Palmer & Cay, and then purchased by dedicated employee Robert Turner, the Brunswick, GA, agency was renamed Turner & Associates Insurance in 2003. The ongoing mission at the agency is simple: partner with high character individuals and organizations to provide personal and commercial insurance coverage, and support that coverage through client-centered services rooted in a foundation of education, trust, communication, and integrity.

Turner & Associates Insurance has been named a Reagan Consulting Best Practices Agency for eight years and in 2023 was named a Best Practices Top Performer, one of the highest customer service honors any agency can achieve.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue today as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client's unique needs, and in standing by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities.

