Higginbotham Welcomes Aboard Adams Benefit of Boca Raton, Florida

Expanded Resources, Shared Culture, South Florida Footprint Prove Key to Collaboration

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Texas and one of the top firms in the country, has joined forces with Adams Benefit of Boca Raton, Florida, a family-operated agency specializing in employee benefits and human resources support.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid looks to the future with a platform of strategic growth, building relationships with agencies in targeted regions that share the firm's culture of client service, team support, and community investment. With Adams Benefit, Reid has found that shared culture in a respected South Florida firm with a commitment to team, clients and community that goes back to 1975.

"We have a presence in Central Florida, but we've been looking to expand into South Florida for some time," Reid said. "It was important to make the move with the right partnership in place. With Adams Benefit of Boca Raton, we're confident that we're joining forces with a dedicated local team that shares our approach to client service and community."

Adams Benefit Founder and CEO David B. Adams II expressed a similar sentiment when discussing the decision to join forces with Higginbotham.

"We talked to many different companies, but in the end the choice was clear," Adams said. "Higginbotham is the best fit for us because we share their values. Like us, they treat their carrier partners as friends, and their clients and teammates as family. We also share their dedication to community service and appreciate that they're employee owned. Frankly, there was nothing but upside here."

Adams Benefit President D. Blair Adams III agreed, noting that the relationship is already off to a great start, "I've been so impressed with the Higginbotham professionalism and the way they've helped us through the transition. They've been right there whenever we need them. With Higginbotham, we know that our team and our clients are already a shared priority."

Adams Benefit Vice President of Employee Benefits Meaghan Haines spoke about her excitement to share the Higginbotham resources with her clients.

"We're a benefits-focused agency, so I'm looking forward to collaborating with Higginbotham on the property and casualty side of commercial and personal insurance," Haines said. "As a part of Higginbotham, we'll be able to offer one-stop-shop service with a full range of tools and resources for managing risk and human resources. That's a really important advantage for my team and our clients."

"We've been a community oriented, family business here in South Florida for almost 50 years," David B. Adams II concluded, "Now we're part of a much larger family, with access to national resources. But it's still a family. Higginbotham welcomed us right in, and we can't wait to share that feeling and those resources with our community and with our clients."

ABOUT ADAMS BENEFIT

Adams Benefit of Boca Raton, Florida has provided employee benefits expertise and best-in-class service to the community since 1975. The Adams Benefit team stands ready to assist with every component of a benefits program, including HR consulting, payroll, legal and regulatory compliance, actuarial services and certification, wellness program design, claims reporting and analysis, predictive modeling, vendor management, and RFP design. Under the motto, "our reach is national, but our touch is local," the firm manages benefits for a wide range of businesses, including manufacturers, service companies, educational institutions, municipalities, law firms, federal and Miami-Dade government contractors, medical providers, and nonprofit organizations.

Visit adamsbenefit.com for more information.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue today as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client's unique needs, and in standing by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities.

Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

SOURCE Higginbotham