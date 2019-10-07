Higgins Selected To Lead Hargrove

LANHAM, Md., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hargrove announced today the hiring of industry veteran Tara Higgins as President of the growing experiential events, exhibits, and expositions company.

Tara brings to Hargrove more than 20 years of experience leading results-driven teams in the events, exhibitions and experiential marketing industries. She spent most of her career with George P. Johnson in increasing areas of responsibility and where her last role was Executive Vice President of Global Operations.

"There is no doubt that Tara is the business visionary who will lead the company in its next chapter of growth. Consistent with our focus on inventive solutions for customers I am confident that she will drive and further define the vision of Hargrove's future as one of the leading experiential events and expositions company," said company CEO Tim McGill.

With a career working on multiple continents, Tara worked closely with some of the world's leading brands in supporting their business objectives with cutting-edge agency solutions. She has a successful track record on both the client and agency side of the industry and leading growth through client consultation and data-driven insights.

"I was introduced to Hargrove through a new business network built for a start-up in which I was engaged," said Higgins. "The more I learned first-hand of the company and its dedicated team of event professionals, I realized it is a hidden gem in an ever-changing landscape of experience marketing and consumer engagement. Its recent client wins and global brand work over the past couple of years is testimony to that. The company's rich heritage, current diverse client base, and business direction is in an exciting place. I'm eager to work with the team to take it to the next level, meeting client needs today and into the future."

ABOUT HARGROVE

Hargrove is a full-service event, exposition, and experience marketing production organization. Using creativity, innovation and a passion for storytelling, we design and build immersive experiences for events, exhibits, expositions and experiential activations around the world. With over 70 years of industry experience, we provide solutions for some of the world's most recognized brands, associations and government agencies. What sets us apart is our desire to do whatever it takes to ensure customer success. Hargrove is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland. For more information, visit us at www.hargroveinc.com.

