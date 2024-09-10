High 5 announces launch of new electrical division

Leading Denver home services provider expands service offerings as growth continues

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has announced the launch of its new electrical division giving High 5 a full-suite of home service offerings.

"We are excited to expand into electrical because this gives us another avenue to help our loyal customers," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. "We remain dedicated to providing our service areas with the best services available, and our electrical team will be a direct reflection of that. We are sure these new services will be an amazing benefit to the Denver community."

The announcement comes just over three months after High 5 launched its new HVAC division and is another testament to the company's growth. In addition, High 5 was recently named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without having the buy-in from our amazing team here at High 5," Torres said. "We've surrounded ourselves with individuals that fully believe in our goals and values. When you have a team that is in the trenches working hard every day to make the company better, growth comes that much faster. High 5 being able to launch two new services just three months apart is proof of that, and we don't have any plans of slowing down."

High 5's full suite of electrical services include:

Lighting installation

Ceiling fan installation

EV charger installation

Whole home surge protection installation

Electrical panel repair and replacement

Electrical installation and repair.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

