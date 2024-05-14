High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling provides HVAC tips for Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

Leading provider of Denver home services recommends regular maintenance to improve IAQ

DENVER, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, understands the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) and how it can affect a person's health. With May being Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, the High 5 team is sharing tips to help improve IAQ for homeowners.

With May being Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, the High 5 team is sharing tips to help improve IAQ for homeowners. Pictured here are Ryan Jacoby (left), HVAC technician, and Isaac Jonsgaard, service manager.

"Asthma is a serious condition that affects many people in the Denver area and over 27 million people in the United States, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5. "Being part of the community, we feel it is our duty to provide homeowners with the necessary tips to help alleviate the issues that contribute to poor air quality. Better air quality means better living situations for those who suffer from asthma and other allergy-related illnesses."

Torres and his team of expert HVAC technicians recommend the following tips to help improve IAQ in your home.

Regularly service HVAC unit : Maintenance is one of the most important aspects for maintaining excellent IAQ. A unit that is running at optimum levels provides great ventilation while also filtering out allergens that can trigger asthma. In addition, preventative maintenance also extends the life of your HVAC system, increases energy efficiency, minimizes repairs and maintains your unit's warranty.

: Maintenance is one of the most important aspects for maintaining excellent IAQ. A unit that is running at optimum levels provides great ventilation while also filtering out allergens that can trigger asthma. In addition, preventative maintenance also extends the life of your HVAC system, increases energy efficiency, minimizes repairs and maintains your unit's warranty. Maintain optimal humidity levels : Moisture within the air can make it difficult for those with asthma to breathe. According to the AAFA, humidity levels should remain between 30% and 50%.

: Moisture within the air can make it difficult for those with asthma to breathe. According to the AAFA, humidity levels should remain between 30% and 50%. Dust and vacuum frequently: Dust is a major trigger for asthma. Frequently dusting and vacuuming a home will minimize the buildup of dander and dust mites. In addition, it will add an extra defense against airborne allergens that may be resting on surfaces.

"Performing small steps can provide your family with great IAQ and a better atmosphere for those who have asthma and allergies," Torres said. "Even if you don't have asthma, maintaining great IAQ provides you with better air to breathe and an improved living environment."

High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling launched its new HVAC services recently after a year of explosive growth for the home service provider. Already a staple in the plumbing industry for over a decade, High 5 now provides homeowners in the Denver area with high-quality HVAC installation, repair and maintenance services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

