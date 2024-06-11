High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling recommends home prep before taking a vacation

Leading provider of Denver home services provides tips to save energy, prevent disasters while house is empty during the summer

DENVER, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it's time to head out on vacation, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, urges residents to prepare their homes to be vacant for an extended period of time.

"Everyone enjoys a nice vacation during the summer to take a reset," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5. "One thing you don't want to happen is return to a disaster or increased utility bill. That's why it's important to check your systems and prepare your home before heading out the door."

Torres and his team of expert technicians recommend the following tips to prep your home:

Service your HVAC unit : One of the best ways to ensure your HVAC unit is running at maximum capacity is to schedule a preventative maintenance inspection. Servicing your unit will help guarantee your system doesn't break down upon returning home.

: One of the best ways to ensure your HVAC unit is running at maximum capacity is to schedule a preventative maintenance inspection. Servicing your unit will help guarantee your system doesn't break down upon returning home. C heck for leaks : Leaks can not only increase your utility bill, but they can also cause water damage that can be costly to repair. Be sure to check the toilet, faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for leaks. It's important to also check for pooling water around your water heater or moisture on walls near water sources. If a leak is discovered, contact a professional to have it repaired before leaving on vacation.

: Leaks can not only increase your utility bill, but they can also cause water damage that can be costly to repair. Be sure to check the toilet, faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for leaks. It's important to also check for pooling water around your water heater or moisture on walls near water sources. If a leak is discovered, contact a professional to have it repaired before leaving on vacation. Adjust thermostat: When the home is empty, there is no reason to have the A/C running all day. Raising the temperature on the thermostat can help prevent the A/C from running unnecessarily. But do not raise it higher than 85 degrees. This can cause your system to use more energy to cool the house down when you return. If homeowners have programmable thermostats, switch them to vacation mode to improve efficiency.

"Properly maintaining your home's system and ensuring you don't have any leaks can help keep your mind at ease while enjoying your vacation," Torres said. "As partners in the community, we believe it's important to provide these tips to homeowners and give them best practices to keep their energy bills low and their homes free of disaster while spending time with family."

High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling launched its new HVAC services recently after a year of explosive growth for the home service provider. Already a staple in the plumbing industry for over a decade, High 5 now provides homeowners in the Denver area with high-quality HVAC installation, repair and maintenance services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

