High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling surpasses $100,000 in donations

Leading provider of Denver home services continues support for nonprofits with High 5 Cares program

DENVER, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, announced today that they have surpassed $100,000 in donations through their High 5 Cares program.

With the donation to Judi's House, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling has surpassed $100,000 in donations through their High 5 Cares program.

"This is truly a great accomplishment for all of us here at High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5. "When we first started the program in 2018, we wanted to make an impact by supporting the incredible nonprofits throughout Denver. We couldn't have reached this huge milestone so quickly if it wasn't for the support from our staff and the community."

The High 5 Cares program was created to give back to the community and shine a spotlight on different nonprofits throughout the year. High 5 donates $4,000 to the selected nonprofits in addition to funds generated from employee donations, High 5 club memberships and the proceeds from the High 5 clothing line.

It was the donation to Judi's House that pushed High 5 beyond the $100,000 mark.

"Giving back to the community has always been one of the core values of our company," co-owner Cassi Torres said. "Being able to shine a spotlight on nonprofits who dedicate their lives to helping people is a joy for us. Being a business owner means more than returning a profit. It means supporting your community and helping it thrive, and the High 5 Cares program allows us to do that."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing, heating and cooling services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, heat pumps, piping, ductwork, garbage disposal maintenance, IAQ services, sewer line repair, ductless mini-splits, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing