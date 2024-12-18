High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric Earns 2024 Angi Super Service Award

Leading Denver home services company recognized for consistent excellence in customer service

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is proud to announce that it has received the coveted 2024 Angi Super Service Award (SSA).

This prestigious award, introduced in 1999, honors the top home service professionals in the Angi network for their dedication, hard work and commitment to helping Angi customers get their jobs done well.

High 5 Plumbing, Cooling, Heating & Electric has been a part of the Angi network since 2020. This marks the third year in a row that High 5 has received this honor.

"We work hard to give our customers outstanding service, and our goal is to always leave a positive impression that makes people feel happy about choosing us for their home services." said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. "Winning a Super Service Award shows that our customers recognize that we're providing the best services possible and appreciate the level of excellence we stick to at High 5."

Angi Super Service Award 2024 winners met rigorous eligibility criteria ratings and reviews during the eligibility period (November 1, 2023 - October 31, 2024). To qualify, pros on Angi must obtain three or more services-related reviews within the eligibility period, maintain a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars, and be in good standing with Angi, having undergone Angi's verification and screening process.

Service company ratings on Angi are continuously updated as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated based on multiple factors, including price, professionalism, and punctuality.

"Despite challenges such as inflation, changing interest rates and a fluctuating housing market, this year's Angi Super Service Award winners have maintained their commitment to delivering service," said Angie Hicks, co-founder and chief customer officer at Angi. "These dedicated pros consistently go above and beyond to offer homeowners exceptional value, quality and care. Congratulations to all our 2024 Super Service Award winners for setting a high standard in the home services industry."

For nearly three decades, Angi has been a trusted name in connecting consumers with top-rated service professionals. Angi offers unique tools and support to enhance the local service experience for both consumers and pros.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, or to schedule an inspection, visit http://high5homefix.com/ or call 720-637-5177.

About High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

