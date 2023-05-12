High 5 Plumbing named a top family-owned business by ColoradoBiz Magazine

Leading Denver plumbing provider recognized as one of the best home service companies in the state

DENVER, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, continue to exhibit its excellence within the Denver business community after being named to the ColoradoBiz Magazine's Top 50 Family-Owned Businesses list. They ranked No. 38.

High 5 Plumbing has been named a top family-owned business by ColoradoBiz Magazine. Pictured here are co-owners Levi and Cassi Torres.

"At High 5 Plumbing, the word family means much more than just blood relations. It's a way of life," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "From our customers to the technicians and staff that come to work every day, we are all one big happy family. While I know that this award was based on me and Cassi (Torres) owning the company, High 5 Plumbing would not be successful if it wasn't for our extended family in the community. They make running a plumbing company fun and exciting."

High 5 Plumbing has continued to rack up awards over the past year. In 2022, they received their first placement on the annual Inc. 5000, ranking 3,153 on the list. In addition to that, they were named Small Business of the Year by the Denver Metro Chamber. Torres was also named a Next Gen All Star by Plumbing & Mechanical for his leadership in guiding High 5 Plumbing to success.

"The awards we've received are a testament to the hard work our team performs every day and the support we receive from the community," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Excellence cannot be achieved without a strong team that believes in your vision, and we may have the best team in the plumbing industry."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

