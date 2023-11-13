High 5 Plumbing named winner of BBB Torch Awards of Ethics

News provided by

High 5 Plumbing

13 Nov, 2023, 07:03 ET

Leading Denver plumber honored for its dedication to integrity and ethical business practices

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has been named a 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award winner for the state of Colorado.

Continue Reading
High 5 Plumbing has been named a 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award winner for the state of Colorado.
High 5 Plumbing has been named a 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award winner for the state of Colorado.

"This award is reflective of the integrity our team embodies every day, no matter if it's in the office or on a service call for a client," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "When we first started High 5 Plumbing, we wanted to create a business the community could be proud of for both the services we provide and our business practices. Being named a winner of the BBB Torch Awards of Ethics is proof that we achieved our goal. We will continue to operate in a manner that displays our dedication to integrity and excellence."

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGWP) bestows on businesses operating within its eight-state service area. Winners must demonstrate a high level of personal character, meet the highest standards of ethics, and build trust with their customers and the community.

"It's extraordinary to see how each of this year's award winners went above and beyond in the marketplace and their community. They are setting the standard for what it means to be an exemplary and ethical business," said Tyler Andrew, President and CEO of BBBGWP. "We hope this recognition can encourage others to step up in their respective businesses and build an ethical marketplace for all."

The BBB Torch Awards of Ethics is the latest in a list of awards High 5 Plumbing has received this year. Those awards include the Denver Business Journal Fast 50, the Inc. 5000 and the ColoradoBiz Magazine's Top 50 Family-Owned Businesses. They were also named one of the best plumbing repair companies by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing
Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing

Also from this source

High 5 Plumbing recognized as one of the fast-growing businesses in Denver

High 5 Plumbing recognized as one of the fast-growing businesses in Denver

High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has been named one of the...
High 5 Plumbing opens new headquarters in Golden

High 5 Plumbing opens new headquarters in Golden

High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has moved into a new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.