High 5 Plumbing named winner of BBB Torch Awards of Ethics

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing , a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has been named a 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award winner for the state of Colorado.

"This award is reflective of the integrity our team embodies every day, no matter if it's in the office or on a service call for a client," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "When we first started High 5 Plumbing, we wanted to create a business the community could be proud of for both the services we provide and our business practices. Being named a winner of the BBB Torch Awards of Ethics is proof that we achieved our goal. We will continue to operate in a manner that displays our dedication to integrity and excellence."

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGWP) bestows on businesses operating within its eight-state service area. Winners must demonstrate a high level of personal character, meet the highest standards of ethics, and build trust with their customers and the community.

"It's extraordinary to see how each of this year's award winners went above and beyond in the marketplace and their community. They are setting the standard for what it means to be an exemplary and ethical business," said Tyler Andrew, President and CEO of BBBGWP. "We hope this recognition can encourage others to step up in their respective businesses and build an ethical marketplace for all."

The BBB Torch Awards of Ethics is the latest in a list of awards High 5 Plumbing has received this year. Those awards include the Denver Business Journal Fast 50, the Inc. 5000 and the ColoradoBiz Magazine's Top 50 Family-Owned Businesses. They were also named one of the best plumbing repair companies by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/ .

