High 5 Plumbing opens second location in Littleton

"We are excited at the rate we are growing at High 5 Plumbing, and we believe it is a reflection of the excellent service we provide our customers," said Levi Torres, owner of High 5 Plumbing. "In 2016, we were operating with only one truck. Now, we're opening a second location and just ordered our 20 th truck. The sky is the limit when it comes to just how much we can grow. We want to open a third location over the next 18 months, and we believe that is a very achievable goal."

At the second location, High 5 Plumbing will be offering a variety of services to the residents in and near Littleton, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

"With our team of expert technicians, the areas near Littleton are getting world-class plumbing services that they will be proud of," Torres said. "At High 5 Plumbing, we are more than just another company looking to make a dollar. We truly care about the communities we serve. They are a part of our family, and we want to provide services that reflect how much we value them as a customer."

For more information about High 5 Plumbing, please visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/ or call (720) 388-8247.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

