High 5 Plumbing shares the gift of giving with donations to nonprofits

"At High 5 Plumbing, we wear our values on our sleeves, and giving back to the community has always been at the core of our message," said Levi Torres, owner of High 5 Plumbing. "We regularly make donations and support nonprofits in our area, but Colorado Gives Day gives us an opportunity to double down on our efforts. We want to do what we can to support the nonprofits in our area by going beyond the High 5 Cares program."

As part of Colorado Gives Day, High 5 Plumbing will revisit all the nonprofits that were highlighted by their cares program in 2021 and donate $150 to each during the event. Those nonprofits include organizations such as Food Bank of the Rockies, Maria Droste Counseling Center, Hope House Colorado, Wish for Wheels, and CASA of Adams & Broomfield.

"The community is the backbone of any home service company," Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing said. "They provide us with the revenue to operate by choosing us to service their homes. It is our job to do our part and support them as well. Nonprofits dedicate their time to making the community a better place, and we want to thank them by providing them with funding and support to help make their goals come true. That's the High 5 way."

For more information about Colorado Gives Day, visit https://www.coloradogives.org/.

For more information about High 5 Plumbing, please visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/ or call (720) 388-8247.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

