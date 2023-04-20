High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market size to grow at USD 134.55 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 64% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market is estimated to grow by USD 134.55 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.74%. North America is estimated to account for 64% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional aerospace industry is mature and largely supported by a robust infrastructure base in North America, especially the United States. Several technology start-ups work closely with government agencies on alternative-powered satellite technologies to meet the growing demand for remote sensing and connectivity in both the defense and commercial sectors. The US leads the world in the global satellite manufacturing and launch market in terms of demand and manufacturing. The rising surveillance and security applications have also increased the demand for durable high-altitude platforms in military operations. Moreover, surveillance and security applications have also increased the demand for durable high-altitude platforms in military operations For a comprehensive analysis on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2023-2027

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market - Vendor Landscape

Company Profiles

The high-altitude pseudo satellites (haps) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Arka Group LP, AUGUR RosAeroSystems, BAE Systems Plc, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., CTT doo Beograd, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, iFlight Innovation Technology Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, TAO Transatmospheric Operations GmbH, Thales, The Boeing Co., UAVOS Inc., and Zero 2 Infinity S.L.

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the performance and cost benefits of geostationary satellites, advancements in incorporated photovoltaic technology, and the development of newer generation engines. spectrum management challenges are hindering market growth.

The ability of HAPS satellites to efficiently provide low-cost broadband services is a key factor driving the growth of the HAPS market. The growing demand for high-capacity wireless services, especially last-mile delivery, poses challenges for communication service providers. Given the large number of base stations required to provide adequate wireless communication services, terrestrial network coverage is limited in some areas and operating costs are very high. Similarly, satellite-based telecommunications services have many capacity and performance limitations in voice and video communication applications. HAPS platforms have attracted a great deal of interest over the past decades due to their potential to leverage the best aspects of terrestrial and satellite-based systems. They offer excellent propagation characteristics and can potentially provide low-cost broadband services efficiently.

The requirement for a wider spectrum to sustain HAPS could significantly impede market growth. Congestion poses challenges in certain frequency bands as the number of wireless devices proliferates. Dynamic allocation of the spectrum becomes more difficult in conflict and disaster relief operations. The deployment of state-of-the-art autonomous flight platforms for coordinated missions by military agencies has increased the need to develop real-time spectrum-sharing capabilities. The increasing adoption of mobile warfare reflects massive data consumption and transmission, putting an undue strain on microwave devices operating in the frequency bands.

Key Trends- Rapid demand for advanced materials for satellites is driving the growth of the global High Altitude Pseudolites (HAPS) market. Because HAPS operates in the stratosphere of the Earth's atmosphere, where the air density is approximately 7% above sea level, these airborne systems face several operational challenges. Since the lift force produced is a direct function of air density, such platforms require larger wing areas (for fixed-wing UAVs) or larger volumes (for airships or airships) to achieve sustained flight. for balloons). The size of the HAPS platform requires designers to incorporate relatively advanced lightweight materials to optimize weight. Moreover, the advent of 3D printing has greatly improved the production process. Leveraging additive manufacturing (AM) for part design enables seamless design integration and allows you to accurately meet customer specifications. This reduces the number of machined parts, subsequent lead times and associated manufacturing costs.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (balloons, UAVs, and airships), application (government services and commercial services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by balloons segment will be significant during the forecast period. The balloons are used for atmospheric and climate research, weather observation, remote sensing, submillimeter astronomy, and more. They provide internet connectivity in remote areas, continue to operate in space zones from about 12 miles to 62 miles above sea level, and are powered by solar panels demonstrating improved durability over conventional class high-altitude balloons. For instance, in September 2021 , NASA announced the planned launch of the Galactic/Extragalactic ULDB Spectroscopy Terahertz Observatory (GUSTO), a high-altitude balloon with a 1-meter telescope, scheduled for December 2023 . The launch hopes to fully understand the inner workings of the galaxy. Hence, such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the balloon segment of the global HAPS market during the forecast period.

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD134.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 64% Key countries US, China, Russia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Arka Group LP, AUGUR RosAeroSystems, BAE Systems Plc, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., CTT doo Beograd, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, iFlight Innovation Technology Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, TAO Transatmospheric Operations GmbH, Thales, The Boeing Co., UAVOS Inc., and Zero 2 Infinity S.L. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

