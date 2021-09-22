High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market to Record a CAGR of 7.71% by 2025 | Analysis of COVID-19 | Discover Company Insights by Technavio

Sep 22, 2021, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 68.96 mn is expected in the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report
Factors such as performance and cost benefits over geostationary satellites, advancement in incorporated photovoltaic technology, and development of newer generation engines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Balloons
- UAVs
- Airships
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43119
High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Composite Technology Team, Lockheed Martin Corp., MAG Aerospace, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., TAO-Group, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market size
- High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market trends
- High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market industry analysis
The high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The performance and cost benefits over geostationary satellites will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the spectrum management challenges will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Airline Passenger Communications System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Aerostat Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Balloons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UAVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Airships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Airbus SE
- Composite Technology Team
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- MAG Aerospace
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
- TAO-Group
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article