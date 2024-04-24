High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Size to Grow USD 85750 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 68.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market is Segmented by Type (HBM2, HBM2E, HBM3, HBM3E, Others), by Application (Servers, Networking, Consumer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Computer Drives & Storage .

The global High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market was valued at USD 1768 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 85750 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 68.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of High Bandwidth Memory (Hbm) Market

The market for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is expanding due to the growing need for high-performance computing solutions across several industries, including gaming, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and automotive.

HBM is becoming more and more popular due to its superior memory bandwidth, reduced power consumption, and higher memory density when compared to traditional memory architectures. These features make HBM the go-to option for applications that need quick data processing, enhanced system performance, and reduced energy consumption.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HIGH BANDWIDTH MEMORY (HBM) MARKET

The rising need for high-performance computing solutions across several sectors is fueling the growth of the High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market. Memory technologies that may offer quicker data transmission rates and increased efficiency are becoming more and more necessary as businesses need to handle increasing amounts of data and carry out complicated computing operations. HBM can handle these needs because of its high bandwidth capabilities and vertically stacked design, it is a popular option for applications like data analytics, deep learning, artificial intelligence, and scientific research.

The HBM Market is expanding as a result of the spread of data-centric applications, such as cloud computing, machine learning, and big data analytics. The need for memory solutions that can provide better performance and scalability is being driven by these applications' requirements for fast access to huge datasets and effective data processing capabilities. HBM is well-suited to handle the demanding computational workloads associated with data-centric applications because it can offer higher memory bandwidth and capacity in a small form factor, which is driving market expansion. The HBM Market has enormous development potential due to the introduction of 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT). In order to manage the enormous amounts of data produced by connected devices and apps, 5G networks need to process data quickly and effectively.

Great-performance memory solutions like HBM are in great demand due to the expansion of cloud computing and data centers. Memory technologies must be able to accommodate the growing amount of data handled in data centers due to the spread of cloud-based services. Due to its high bandwidth and low latency, HBM is becoming more and more popular in cloud computing architecture as a means of speeding up data processing, boosting server performance, and increasing overall data center efficiency. The HBM Market is growing as a result of improvements in game consoles and graphics processing units (GPUs). High-resolution graphics, virtual reality, and real-time rendering all place demands on memory, which must be able to keep up with the development of graphics-intensive apps and complex gaming experiences.

Growth in the market is accelerated by the incorporation of HBM into AI accelerators and processors. High-speed memory solutions are necessary for AI applications like machine learning and neural networks in order to manage the enormous datasets and intricate computations they involve. Because of HBM's high bandwidth and low latency, AI accelerators can process massive amounts of data and perform compute-intensive jobs with efficiency. This has led to the acceptance of HBM in AI infrastructure and accelerated the development of AI technologies. The growing need for autonomous driving technologies, in-car entertainment systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive sector is driving the HBM Market. High-performance memory solutions are needed for these applications in order to enable image recognition, sensor fusion, and real-time processing.

HIGH BANDWIDTH MEMORY (HBM) MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the existence of important semiconductor manufacturers, high-performance computer firms, and advanced technology research institutes, North America represents a sizable market for HBM technology. The adoption of HBM in applications like artificial intelligence, data centers, gaming, and automotive is facilitated by the region's strong emphasis on innovation and technical developments. Furthermore, rising investments in cutting-edge technologies like IoT, 5G networks, and driverless cars support the expansion of the HBM Market in North America.

SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron are the three main producers of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in the world. The top two suppliers in the globe in 2022 brought in almost 90.17% of the total revenue.

- The global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market was valued at USD 2138.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 11340 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global Intelligent Memory Controller market is projected to reach USD 3705.6 million in 2029, increasing from USD 2046 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 9.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The global Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory market was valued at USD 1587.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2483.1 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global High Bandwidth Ethernet market is projected to reach USD 18570 million in 2029, increasing from USD 6690 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 15.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The global FTTx Blown Fibre Cable revenue was USD 2536 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5372 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- The global Satellite Data Service market was valued at USD 5421.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 12290 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

