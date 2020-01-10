High Beauty Founder, Melissa Jochim, Named Rising Star Award Finalist by Fashion Group International in Beauty Entrepreneur Category

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- high beauty skincare is pleased to announce that its founder, Melissa Jochim, has been named a finalist in Fashion Group International's prestigious Rising Star Awards, now in its 23rd year, in the category of Beauty Entrepreneur. The Rising Star Award celebrates extraordinary accomplishments of emerging talents through creativity and vision.

Melissa Jochim, founder & CEO of high beauty, has been named a finalist in Fashion Group International's prestigious Rising Star Awards in the category of Beauty Entrepreneur. After 30 years of formulating product for the natural and organic beauty industry, Melissa Jochim founded high with a commitment to skincare that is truly beneficial and healthy.

"In less than two years, high beauty achieved several important milestones and it is extremely rewarding to begin 2020 as a finalist in the Rising Star Awards," says Melissa Jochim, Founder & CEO of high beauty. "high beauty is 100% legal and free of psychoactive substances including THC & CBD and our production is focused on sustainability. Every single ingredient in a high beauty bottle is there to serve a purpose, it's there to bring out your own skin's highest potential. This is what the consumer is seeking and it's gratifying to be recognized for our ability to help women and men reach their highest levels of confidence."

In just over a year demand for High Beauty, the visionary skin care brand powered by Cannabis sativa seed oil, has grown with an impressive list of global retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. This expansion led to a 1581% growth in sales from January 2019 to December 2019. Demand for the products is due to the expert formulation which delivers Cannabis sativa seed oil in combination with certified organic plant oils, high-potency antioxidants and pure plant essential oils for healthy, beautiful skin.

The competition recognizes brands that have been in business between one year and six years. Rising Star Award finalists were selected by FGI's board of directors and committees. This year's winners will be selected by FGI members via online voting and the winners will be revealed at the upcoming event on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

About high

High Beauty is a revolutionary skincare brand powered by Cannabis sativa seed oil that is free of psychoactive substances including THC and CBD. Founded and formulated in Northern California by renowned organic beauty pioneer, Melissa Jochim, high is innovatively formulated using Cannabis sativa seed oil in combination with organic plant oils and extracts to realize your skin's highest potential. Say high to beautiful skin. www.highbeauty.com. Follow high on Instagram and Facebook: @highskincare.

About Fashion Group International

Founded in 1930 by 17 accomplished women, Fashion Group is a global, non-profit association whose mission is to provide resources, connections and career support for 5,000 members. Fashion Group is an essential industry resource to connect members to information, inspiration, education, events, industry leaders, global resources, historic archives, established professionals, new talent, innovators, tastemakers and award winners, and most importantly each other to create amazing things. In 2020, the advances in technology will allow FGI to fulfill the mission in new and exciting ways.

