High Beauty, Leading Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Beauty Brand, Goes Higher with its Global Distribution to 21 Retailers & 251 Doors

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In just over a year demand for High Beauty, the visionary skin care brand powered by Cannabis sativa seed oil, has grown with an impressive list of global retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. This expansion led to a 1581% growth in sales from January 2019 to December 2019. Demand for the products is due to the expert formulation which delivers Cannabis sativa seed oil in combination with certified organic plant oils, high-potency antioxidants and pure plant essential oils for healthy, beautiful skin. High Beauty is 100% legal and free of psychoactive substances including THC & CBD.

Every single ingredient in a high beauty bottle is there to serve a purpose, it's there to bring out your own skin's highest potential.

In addition to becoming the first cannabis brand in Macy's, US retailers include Sephora, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Terrain, Amazon, and Beauty Collection. High Beauty is available internationally through European retailers Douglas and Amazon. Current Canadian distributors include Indigo, Hudson's Bay, The Shopping Choice, Shoppers Drug Mart, Health Hut, Jacob & Sebastian and Heal Flow Wellness Centre. Products are also available online through highbeauty.com, Revolve, Phorbe, Amazon, THG Ideas With Momentum including Skinstore.com and Looksfantastic.com.

"The chemistry of Cannabis fascinated me. Cannabis sativa is a plant, essentially a weed, that has endurance and longevity. I believe this leads to Cannabis' abundant benefits – it is an ingredient that is only just beginning to have its true potential understood. I'm excited top retailers from around the world embrace high beauty and our positioning in the Cannabis skincare market," says Melissa Jochim, Founder & CEO of high beauty.

After 30 years of formulating product for the natural and organic beauty industry, Melissa Jochim founded high beauty with a commitment to skincare that is truly beneficial and healthy. "I wanted to capture Cannabis' endurance, the plant's innate chemistry, when I formulated our high skincare compositions. The skin can absorb these ingredients, allowing it to thrive. The definition of high to me is feeling beautiful in the skin you are in at any age."

high beauty products currently distributed include:

high expectations CANNABIS FACIAL OIL

high five CANNABIS FACIAL MOISTURIZER

high eye-Q CANNABIS EYE GEL

high priority CANNABIS CLEANSING FOAM

high maintenance CANNABIS PEELING MASK

About high

High Beauty is a revolutionary skincare brand powered by Cannabis sativa seed oil that is free of psychoactive substances including THC and CBD. Founded and formulated in Northern California by renowned organic beauty pioneer, Melissa Jochim, high is innovatively formulated using Cannabis sativa seed oil in combination with organic plant oils and extracts to realize your skin's highest potential. Say high to beautiful skin. www.highbeauty.com . Follow high on Instagram and Facebook: @highskincare.

