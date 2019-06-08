High Blood Pressure and Elevated Glucose Levels Present Comparable Risk for Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes to Develop Heart Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High blood pressure and high glucose levels present a similar threat in young adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for developing heart disease, with the risk of heart disease doubling with blood pressure levels greater or equal to 120/80 mmHg, according to the study, "Optimal Blood Pressure Goals for Cardiovascular Health in Individuals with Type 1 Diabetes," presented today at the American Diabetes Association's® (ADA's) 79th Scientific Sessions® at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

The Pittsburgh Epidemiology of Diabetes Complications (EDC) Study enrolled patients with T1D who were diagnosed at the age of 17 or younger and seen within one-year of diagnosis at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh between 1950 and 1980. This analysis followed 605 of the EDC participants without known baseline coronary artery disease (CAD) for 25 years and aimed to determine optimal blood pressure (BP) goals for minimizing CAD risk.

The novel aspect of this study was that time-weighted blood pressure measurements were created to comprehensively reflect long term exposure to blood pressure. A dose-gradient association was observed between time-weighted systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels (SBP and DBP), along with mean arterial pressure (MAP), and CAD risk, and the study found that the optimal (in terms of lower CAD risk) levels for SBP, DBP and MAP were approximately 120, 80 and 90 mmHg, respectively.

Participants with blood pressure levels ≥120/80 mmHg, compared to <120/80 mmHg, had a twofold increased risk of developing CAD. When participants were stratified into four categories by time-weighted blood pressure (< or ≥ 120/80 mmHg) and time-weighted HbA1c (< or ≥ 8%), compared to participants meeting targets for both blood pressure (<120/80 mmHg) and HbA1c (<8%), the high blood pressure only group carried a similar risk (HR: 2.0 [1.1, 3.9]) as compared to the high HbA1c only group (HR: 1.6 [0.97, 2.8]).These findings support that the optimal blood pressure goals for cardiovascular risk reduction among young adults with T1D lower than the current recommendations of 140/90 mmHg may be beneficial. Lowering blood pressure and meeting glycemic targets both may further reduce cardiovascular risk in these individuals, thus improving long term outcomes and reducing additional serious complications of T1D.

"Our researchers were intrigued by the findings suggesting that blood pressure and glycemia are similarly important for cardiovascular risk prediction in this type 1 diabetes patient group," said lead study author Jingchuan Guo, MD, PhD, postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Policy (CP3) at the University of Pittsburgh. "Since blood pressure control is likely to be as important as glucose control for cardiovascular risk prevention in people with type 1 diabetes, the initial treatment focus should be on glucose control, when HbA1c is very high, but as HbA1c approaches the high-normal range, an increasing focus on blood pressure becomes critical."

The study was aimed to determine optimal blood pressure (BP) goals for minimizing coronary artery disease (CAD) risk in adults with childhood-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D). The Pittsburgh Epidemiology of Diabetes Complications study participants without known baseline CAD (n=605) were recruited and then followed for 25 years. The associations of time-updated cumulative (mmHg-year) and time-weighted (mmHg) BP measures (systolic [SBP], diastolic [DBP], and mean artery pressure [MAP]) with incident CAD were examined using Cox proportional hazard models. Sensitivity, specificity, and the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) were summarized by different cut-points of time-weighted BPs. Risk stratification analyses were then undertaken based on time-weighted BP (< vs. ≥ 120/80 mmHg) and time-weighted HbA1c (< vs. ≥ 8%). All time-updated cumulative BP measures independently predicted incident CAD over the follow-up period. A dose-gradient association was observed for categorized time-weighted SBP, DBP and MAP in their association with CAD risk. According to both Cox models and AUCs, the optimal cut-points for SBP, DBP and MAP were approximately 120, 80 and 90 mmHg, respectively. Participants with a BP ≥120/80 mmHg, compared to <120/80 mmHg, were associated with 1.9 (95% CI: 1.4, 2.6) times greater risk of developing CAD. Compared to participants with good control of both BP (<120/80 mmHg) and HbA1c (<8%), the high BP only group (HR: 2.0 [1.1, 3.9]) carried a similar risk as compared to high HbA1c only group (HR: 1.6 [0.97, 2.8]). These findings support that lower BP goals (i.e., 120/80 mmHg) than 2018 ADA recommendations (140/90 mmHg) may be needed for young adults with T1D. Lowering BP may further reduce cardiovascular risk in addition to maintaining good glycemic control in these individuals.

