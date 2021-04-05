High Brew Coffee Continues to Dominate Nitro Cold Brew Category with New Sweet Cream Nitro Variety

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Brew Coffee®, the Austin-based leading maker of natural canned cold brew coffee, is expanding its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) line and continuing to innovate in the newly-introduced nitrogenated (nitro) cold brew category with the launch of its Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew variety. The company first entered the category in Spring 2020 with its initial Nitro Cold Brew Black flavor after having determined 65% of consumers were either 'interested' or 'very interested' in nitro cold brew. This latest extension was created based on overwhelming consumer feedback and interest.

"High Brew is a brand 'for those who do,'" said David Smith, founder and CEO of High Brew Coffee. "Our fans continue to crave nitro cold brew, and we are thrilled to be growing our nitro family with a new, Sweet Cream variety, which — like our original — offers natural caffeine, smooth taste and all the indulgence of a nitro latte."

Nitro cold brew is resonating with the convenience consumer, and not just because it now comes in a can. High Brew Coffee uses industry-leading widget technology to infuse nitrogen into each of the brand's nitro products, so more nitrogen is released into the beverage than when using the infusion process. The in-can widget included in each of High Brew Coffee's nitro offerings injects nitrogen at the point of consumption, offering a more premium, fresh injection than many other similar products. Nitrogen bubbles are much smaller than normal carbonation bubbles, which creates a frothier, creamier cold brew. Additionally, nitro cold brew is less acidic than regular cold brew beverages and delivers a bold, less bitter taste than hot coffee.

High Brew Coffee Sweet Cream Nitro is a better-for-you indulgence option with 200 milligrams of natural occurring caffeine. Like all High Brew Coffee products, this new nitro cold brew beverage ($3.69) is made from 100% Arabica, direct-trade beans, which are cold brewed over time, never heated. This new variety can be purchased online at www.highbrewcoffee.com as well as at select retailers, including Sprouts, Safeway, Albertsons, HEB and others.

For more information on High Brew Coffee, visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.

About High Brew Coffee

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee® was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew Coffee is an all-natural 100% Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from Direct Trade coffee beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such as Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold, Creamy Cappuccino + Protein and more. Most recently, the brand launched its limited time self-heating cold brew can, powered by HeatGen, in its Black & Bold flavor. High Brew Coffee is shelf-stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.

Media Contact:

Miranda Simonson

619-234-0345

[email protected]

SOURCE High Brew Coffee

Related Links

https://www.highbrewcoffee.com

