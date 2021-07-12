High-Capacity Gas Generator Market in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry to reach $ 469.18 million | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The high-capacity gas generator market in the heavy electrical equipment industry is expected to reach USD 469.18 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

High-Capacity Gas Generator Market in the Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-capacity gas generator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-capacity gas generator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-capacity gas generator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-capacity gas generator market vendors

High-Capacity Gas Generator Market in the Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the high-capacity gas generator market. ABB Ltd., Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., HIMOINSA SL, Kohler Co., and Rolls-Royce Plc are some of the major market participants.

This study identifies increasing instances of a power grid failure as one of the prime reasons driving the High-Capacity Gas Generator Market growth during the next few years. However, the increasing distributed generation and off-grid power systems may threaten the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Output power capacity

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

