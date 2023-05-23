High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program Announces 2024 Dates

The High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program (HCDCCP) announces the program dates for 2024, with limited spots still available for the August 2023 session.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program (HCDCCP) has announced the dates for 2024:

Winter 2024 Session ( January 22, 2024 - March 16, 2024 )

- ) Fall 2024 Session ( August 19, 2024 - October 12, 2024 )

High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program

Prospective applicants can still apply for fall of 2023, which begins August 21, 2023. Graduates will join a growing community of strategists, advocates and change-makers committed to providing guidance to survivors of post separation abuse. The American Bar Association (ABA) defines divorce coaching as: "A flexible, goal-oriented process designed to support, motivate, and guide people going through divorce to help them make the best possible decisions for their future, based on their particular interests, needs, and concerns."

About HCDCCP: The only divorce coach certification program to provide training for those who want to work as high conflict divorce coaches or consultants. Founder and instructor, Tina Swithin has gathered top experts in psychology, trauma, law, business, marketing, and coaching, under one virtual roof as guest instructors.

At the core of the program is Swithin's deep understanding of post separation abuse and the difficult dynamics survivors face in a court system that prioritizes parental rights over child safety. Graduates of the program understand that post separation abuse is often more painful than the domestic abuse during the relationship. A High Conflict Divorce Coach will meet a client wherever they are on their journey, whether they just left the relationship or find themselves feeling defeated by the court system and futile attempts at coparenting.

Swithin explains her inspiration behind the program, "I wanted to fill a void for survivors of domestic violence and narcissistic abuse. These individuals are often ill-equipped to navigate the family court system strategically which is critical. I also wanted to help survivors find purpose in their journey. Assigning purpose to one's pain can be the fuel that propels them forward. While not every hurt and tragedy can be understood or explained, taking a difficult experience and using it to assist a fellow survivor is the ultimate healing for many."

For more information view our brochure. To apply to the High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program, go to www.hcdivorcecoach.com.

