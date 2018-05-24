High Consumer Demand Continues to Propel Showing Activity to Near-Record Levels

Activity in the West Region dropped 8.3 percent compared to April 2017, marking the region's third consecutive year-over-year monthly decrease.

ShowingTime Chief Analytics Officer Daniil Cherkasskiy said the near-record level of showing activity across the country indicates high consumer demand remains despite rising home prices.

"Overall, we continue to see record levels of activity across the U.S.," Cherkasskiy said. "Showing activity only declined in the West Region, while other regions throughout the country have consistently experienced increased demand."

The ShowingTime Showing Index, the first of its kind in the residential real estate industry, is compiled using data from property showings scheduled across the country on listings using ShowingTime products and services, which facilitate more than 4 million showings each month.

The Showing Index, released the third week of each month, tracks the average number of appointments received on an active listing during the month. Local MLS indices are also available for select markets and are distributed to MLS and association leadership.

To view the full report, visit www.showingtime.com/index.

ShowingTime is the leading showing management and market stats technology provider to the residential real estate industry, with more than 1.2 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its MarketStats division provides interactive tools and market reports for MLSs, associations, brokers, agents and other real estate companies, along with recruiting software that enables brokers to identify top agents. Its showing products take the inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process for real estate agents, buyers and sellers. ShowingTime products are used in more than 200 MLSs representing over 1 million real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE ShowingTime

