High consumer expectations, low levels of appreciation make it tough to be a farmer, finds new research

"Farmers are foundational to feeding the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way," says Pilar Cruz, president of Cargill's feed and nutrition business. "But they do so under pressure. On one hand, affordable food is central to many families' budgets. On the other, people are questioning the farming approaches that have made food more available and affordable. Cargill sees all viewpoints because we partner with farmers, food companies, and beyond. So, we work to raise awareness and foster understanding across the value chain. Chairing the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition's Heartland Tour , a partnership aimed at showcasing and advancing ways for local farming to contribute to global progress, is one example."

In its latest Feed4Thought survey, Cargill found half the people surveyed in the U.S., China, Mexico and Spain saw a farmer, primarily, as a "person who feeds the world." Just a quarter chose "steward of the earth's natural resources"—perhaps reflecting that one-third of contributors doubted the long-term sustainability of today's agriculture. They want farmers to be sustainable though: "Sustainable" was the word that best described what participants wanted a farmer to be. Efficient was second.

"Farmers are trying to feed the world and protect the earth's resources and provide for their families," says Heather Tansey, sustainability lead for Cargill's protein and animal nutrition businesses. "These are not mutually exclusive. Farmers around the world are adopting conservation practices to nourish people, the planet and the health of their businesses. Initiatives like BeefUp Sustainability™, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in partnership with farmers, ranchers and other innovators; farmer prosperity training, which nurtures sustainable practices and incomes for smallholder farmers; and Techstars Farm to Fork Accelerator, a partnership to solve big nutrition challenges with technology, can help."

Three-quarters of Feed4Thought respondents thought technologically advanced farming was a good thing. But that's not exactly how they see farmers today. "Technologically savvy" was one of the terms least associated with farmers. Contrast this with the approach of long-term Cargill customer, Coldstream Farms in Washington state, U.S., a dairy operation where innovation helps do everything from reducing feed loss to minimizing lameness to turning manure into drinkable water for cows and chemical-free fertilizer.

"I think the common image of 'farmer' remains pitchfork-in-hand, standing in a field," says Galen Smith, who co-owns Coldstream Farms. "Today's farmer is far from that. I spend a lot of time researching new technologies, understanding herd trends and finding ways to steer us on a more sustainable course. We're passionate about nurturing animals and are continually trying to do a better job of educating people on what happens on a dairy farm."

"We need farmers to tell their stories. We need sound science and reliable data," agrees Gabriel Carballal, a Uruguayan member of the Global Farmer Network, who works closely with Cargill. "The only impediment to a desirable outcome for all is accurate information about how farming and food production really work."

Survey findings suggest a need to engage consumers on animal farming in particular. Although there was a 95% positive view of farmers, animal protein producers were viewed less favorably than farmers who grew crops.

"It's tough to be a farmer," acknowledges David Webster, who grew up on a farm and leads Cargill's animal nutrition business. "That's why Cargill anticipates and responds to farmers' needs in this dynamic marketplace, making them more productive, efficient and sustainable. It could be artificial intelligence that helps farmers know everything about their animals in an instant. Or sustainable alternatives to fish meal in feed, like InnovaFeed's insect protein. Or increasing production of organic feed by 45% in one year—as we have at our Brittany, France plant. We're helping make farming part of the solution to the pressing need to do more with less across the food and agriculture industry."

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill Animal Nutrition's Feed4Thought Survey

Feed4Thought is a regular consumer survey from Cargill's animal nutrition business that explores perspectives on leading topics in the animal protein supply chain. The latest survey, conducted in July 2019 by Engine, polled a demographically representative sample of 4,000 adults in the U.S., China, Mexico and Spain.

Along with unmatched animal nutrition expertise, Cargill Animal Nutrition offers a range of products and services to feed manufacturers, animal producers and feed retailers around the world. For more information visit: http://www.cargill.com/feed.

SOURCE Cargill

Related Links

http://www.cargill.com

