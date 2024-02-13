High Content Screening for Biologics a Revolutionary Approach to Drug Discovery

News provided by

Heligenics, Inc

13 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heligenics, Inc., introduces a groundbreaking advancement in the discovery of new medicines. This cutting-edge research marks a pivotal moment in the field of biopharmaceuticals, in which High Content Screening, historically used for screening potential small molecule drugs, can now be applied to very important Biologic drugs such as Insulin, Interferons, and 100s of other medicines. Our GigaAssay technology now enables screening of 100,000s of new Biologics and combines results from new bi-functional Interferon chimera. Bi-functional chimera such as Eli Lilly's blockbuster drug Mounjaro™ are a promising new potent type of drug class. Not only does Heligenics discover new bi-functional Interferon chimera, but it uses its GigaAssay to customize the chimera with precision glycosylation, new variants, and hybrids from three or more Interferon genes. The highly specialized drugs with customized changes are set to deliver superior therapeutic outcomes for 20 different autoimmune, viral infections, and cancers, setting new standards in patient care.

Dr. Jerome Rotter, MD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Human Genetics at UCLA and Heligenics Board member said, "We think that this new approach to Heligenics drug development of Biologics will become adopted by the whole pharmaceutical industry. Heligenics has demonstrated key proof of concept studies for Interferon-related therapies." Dr. Martin Schiller, PhD and CEO, said "By screening over 100,000 different bi-functional Interferon chimera, hybrid Interferons, precision glycosylated Interferons, and mutant Interferons with one or more genetic variants, Heligenics has established itself as a leader in discovery of new Interferon therapies." Heligenics is poised to dramatically transform both the therapeutic and diagnostic landscapes. Heligenics potential impact was recently featured in a February 5 New York Times article.

Heligenics is seeking and exploring opportunities to partner with a Pharmaceutical company to take these Interferon bi-functional drug chimera  and custom chimera for other Biologics to market. Heligenics now has the best lead library for drug discovery in the Interferon space, drugs currently used as antivirals and to fight cancer and autoimmune disorders. For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact us at: https://www.heligenics.com/contact

About Heligenics, Inc.:
Heligenics, Inc. is a trailblazing biotechnology company specializing in biopharmaceutical innovation and applications of genetics. With a dedication to improving healthcare worldwide, Heligenics is committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that transform the future of medicine.

Heligenics, Inc.;     
(209) 480-5774;
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.heligenics.com/

SOURCE Heligenics, Inc

Also from this source

A Breakthrough in Interferon-based Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis

A Breakthrough in Interferon-based Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis

Heligenics, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company applying functional genomics to drug discovery, announced today that it has reshaped the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.