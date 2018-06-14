High Current Compression Lug from Amphenol is Certified to UL 1977

Certified to UL 1977

Features RADSOK technology

Compact, flexible design

Quick connect and locking system

IP67 rated

Available in sizes 5.7mm, 8.0mm, and 10.3mm

Available in black, red, and orange

SurLok Plus is a high current compression lug designed to meet the needs of energy storage for commercial and residential battery storage systems, as well as electric and hybrid electric vehicles. This quick connect and locking system is available in 3 termination styles including crimp, busbar lug and threaded post.

Used by inverter and power supply manufacturers, SurLok Plus is optimized for battery pack connections from 50 A to 400 A using a touch-safe interface. This robust, low profile, right angle design, RADSOK connector is quick mating and significantly increases amperage while reducing insertion force, temperature rise and voltage drop.

SurLok Plus features a flexible design that accommodates dimensional constraints. It is IP67-rated and comes in both sealed and unsealed versions. The sealed version offers an excellent environmental sealing to protect the system from the elements.

Delivery for SurLok Plus is 8 weeks ARO.

For more information, please visit http://www.amphenol-industrial.com

