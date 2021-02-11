High Demand for Product Design & Simulation Platforms Fuelling Growth of Binder Jetting Services Market

As binder jetting technology industrializes, software solutions are playing an increasingly major role across all areas of the additive manufacturing workflow. Computer-aided Designing (CAD) and simulation have always been a major requirement for the production of lightweight industrial-grade parts. These software solutions can adequately cope with the specific dimensional and physical requirements of a manufacturing process. Developers are estimated to continue marketing their workflow software solutions, as service providers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) continue to feel the requirement for automation, centralization and visibility in manufacturing processes.

Key Takeaways from Binder Jetting Services Market Study

North America was the dominant market in 2020 in terms of value for binder jetting services and solutions. Over the coming years, Canada is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from binder jetting services, owing to increasing adoption in this region.

was the dominant market in 2020 in terms of value for binder jetting services and solutions. Over the coming years, is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from binder jetting services, owing to increasing adoption in this region. Adoption of advanced technologies and smart solutions is also increasing across developing countries, which is expected to create potential growth opportunities for the binder jetting services market.

Strategic initiatives undertaken by national governments, especially in China and India , are facilitating the creation of a sustainable additive manufacturing ecosystem, which is fueling adoption of binder jetting services.

and , are facilitating the creation of a sustainable additive manufacturing ecosystem, which is fueling adoption of binder jetting services. The European region is expected to remain a key market in the global binder jetting services market, as enhanced manufacturing and supply chain realignment are boosting market growth.

Demand is highest from the healthcare & medical devices sector, which will be close to 24% of overall market share by 2031. Automotive and aeronautics & aerospace follow next.

Overall, the global binder jetting services market expanded around 20% in 2020, and long-term growth through 2031 is projected at 21%.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32292

"One of the primary trends prevailing in the market suggests that, across industries, such as consumer electronics, medical, and architecture, customers are highly interested in product personalization services. Instead of purchasing a mass-produced product, customers are more commonly wanting an item that is designed and manufactured for them specifically, and gratifies their personal preferences and tastes," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32292

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

While ensuring employee safety and business continuity remained paramount, companies were simultaneously challenged by a sudden decline in consumer demand, and continuing reduction or halt in global supply chain and onsite activities issues, which began in China shortly before impacting binder jetting services in Europe and the Americas regions. Disruption caused in the global supply chain forced companies to look at technologies that allow for remote manufacturing capabilities without the need for investment in large areas, as such, binder jetting.

Although there is a near-term focus on optimization, cost reduction, and ensuring liquidity, 3D printing businesses are positive in their long-term outlook. Key industries are expected to remain structurally unaffected, with markets returning to the new normal in the second half of 2021, and additive manufacturing's increased relevance has reinforced optimism in the industry's long-term growth. No major shifts in long-term strategy or investment have been made yet due to COVID-19, with investments in on-going R&D continuing.

Find More Valuable Insights on Binder Jetting Services Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global binder jetting services market, providing historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. To understand the opportunities in binder jetting services, the market is segmented on the basis of application (prototypes, tools & fixtures, and production parts) and industry (automotive, healthcare & medical devices, aerospace & aeronautics, consumer goods, heavy equipment, oil & gas, and others), across seven major regions.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/binder-jetting-services-market.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Electronics, Semiconductor, and ICT

Related Reports:

Binder Jetting Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/binder-jetting-market.asp

Elder Care Services Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/elder-care-services-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At Persistence Market Research, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact:

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp



Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/binder-jetting-services-market.asp

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.